Josie Gibson confirms new ITV series alongside This Morning co-star: ‘A show with so much heart’

Josie Gibson is back with another exciting TV project on ITV – and it sounds like one viewers will be talking about.

The much-loved presenter, who first shot to fame after winning Big Brother in 2010, has kept herself firmly in the spotlight ever since. From regular appearances on This Morning to her memorable stint on I’m A Celebrity, Josie has become a familiar face in households across the UK.

And now, Josie, who is rumoured to be taking part in Strictly 2026, gearing up to front a brand-new ITV series with a rather unexpected premise.

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Josie’s new TV show is around the corner (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson confirms new ITV show

Josie’s latest venture is titled How To Clean Up For Cash. It is a six-part series set to launch on Monday 13th April 2026 across ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

The show follows Josie as she helps families overwhelmed by clutter to sort through their homes and uncover the hidden value in their belongings. But this isn’t your typical tidy-up programme.

In a clever twist, Josie – alongside antiques and collectables expert Dan Hatfield and decluttering specialist Jacqueline McLeod – enters homes without the families knowing the real purpose. Believing they’re taking part in a different show, the households are left unaware as Josie and her team sift through their possessions, boxing items up to determine their worth.

When the families return, they’re met with a big reveal – and a tough decision. Keep their belongings or cash in on their newly discovered value?

This Morning star Dan is also featured in the show (Credit: ITV)

Josie’s new show has ‘so much heart’

Opening up about the project, Josie shared her

enthusiasm for the series, describing it as more than just a decluttering show.

“How To Clean Up For Cash is a show with so much heart. It isn’t just about decluttering, it’s about bringing people together,” she explained.

“We’re on the ground, in homes across the country, showing viewers how much their everyday items might be worth.”

ITV’s Head of Development & Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment, Kate Teckman, echoed that sentiment. She teased plenty of surprises along the way.

“We’ve turned the decluttering genre on its head. Expect mischief, revelations behind the value of everyday items and plenty of jaw-dropping moments. Josie’s infectious humour combined with Dan and Jacqui’s expertise really packs a punch.”

Meanwhile, Simone Haywood, Creative Director at Multistory Media, highlighted the deeper conversations sparked by the show.

“We’re not just decluttering—we’re revealing the true value behind what people own,” she said.

“When everything’s boxed and priced, it sparks honest, often surprising conversations about what really matters.”

Read more: All the hot men Josie Gibson’s been linked to, and the brutal reasons why none of them worked out



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