Jonathan Creek icon Alan Davies shares surgery update following cancer diagnosis

Jonathan Creek star Alan Davies, 60, has shared an update on his health, after announcing that he’d been diagnosed with bladder cancer back in 2024.

Alan spoke about his diagnosis in his 2025 book, White Male Stand-Up. Speaking about it on Lorraine as the book was released, he shared: “Luckily they caught it early and I went in and I had a tumour and I had it removed.”

He added: “If I hadn’t spotted it who knows. It was bladder cancer, but I was very lucky.”

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This weekend, he’s appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, and shares another update with the host.

Alan Davies speaks about his cancer diagnosis on The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend (Credit: Shutterstock)

Alan Davies shares cancer update on The Jonathan Ross Show

In a preview for the episode, he explained: “In 2024 I had bladder cancer. Luckily, little bit of blood in the toilet bowl and I saw it…”

He then shared more about the procedure to remove it…

“To get that tumour out, they have to go up the…,” he quipped. “So my advice is, if you’re going to have a flexible cystoscopy… it’s not very nice and it’s not as bad as you think. That’s accurate.

“But they got it out, so phew.”

Sharing a cancer update with the host, he then added: “I’m all clear now.”

Alan tells Jonathan he’s ‘all clear’ now (Credit: Splash News)

‘Life is such a minefield’

At the end of 2025, Alan also spoke to the Radio Times about his diagnosis.

“I just feel lucky because that was close. I only spotted a bit of blood and if I hadn’t spotted it and gone to the doctor, I’d still have this tumour and it would have gone through the bladder wall and it would be everywhere by now.

“I’ve lost friends like Sean Lock, while other friends, like Mark Steel, have been saved. Life is such a minefield, isn’t it?”

He also shared his hopes for the next decade: “Being alive at the end of it, mainly.”

Jonathan Creek came to an end in December 2016. The popular British mystery series, which began in 1997 and starred Alan Davies as the title character, ran for five series plus several specials between 1997 and 2016.

The Jonathan Ross Show is on Saturday (April 4) at 10pm on ITV1.

Read more: Alan Davies’ fallout with ex Julia Sawalha’s sister Nadia: ‘I was furious!’

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