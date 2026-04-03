MAFS Australia star Bec blames new health diagnosis for ‘mean girl’ behaviour towards Alissa

MAFS Australia has already delivered no shortage of drama this series. And now bride Bec has opened up about a personal health diagnosis that she says has helped her better understand her behaviour towards Alissa.

There have been plenty of huge arguments on the show, which have had impacts off-screen, as Bec was also fired from her job.

Following a string of explosive clashes, particularly with Alissa, Bec has also revealed she has been diagnosed with ADHD.

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Bec blames her ‘reactive’ behaviour on her ADHD (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened between Bec and Alissa on MAFS?

Viewers of Married At First Sight Australia have watched tensions build between Bec and Alissa from early on.

Things escalated during the third Dinner Party, where Bec lashed out at multiple people, including new groom Joel, who she labelled “repulsive”. He hit back, accusing her of attention-seeking, as the argument spiralled.

However, it was Alissa who remained at the centre of the drama. Gia later revealed messages from Bec that had influenced her opinion of Alissa, reading them out at the table and leaving the rest of the group stunned.

Even Bec’s partner Danny appeared uncomfortable, telling her: “Don’t tell me what to do” after she tried to direct his reaction.

Bec had quite a few feuds (Credit: Channel 4)

Bec reveals ADHD diagnosis

Since leaving the experiment, Bec has shared that she has been diagnosed with ADHD – and believes it sheds light on her behaviour during filming.

Speaking on the MAFS Funny Podcast, she said: “For me, my gripe was with Alissa, right. I don’t know why those girls wanted to blame me. But I never told them to be mean to her. I never said that. My gripe was because Gia had told me Alissa and David were saying things about me.

“I thought to myself, ‘well why are you going around telling these people I am in a fake relationship?’ And I’m newly diagnosed with ADHD. I’m reactive.”

She added that the diagnosis has changed her perspective: “I got tested for ADHD. That’s been transformative for me. But, I also have past traumas that I thought had healed. But being on the show made me realise I have a lot more work to do. I have been actively doing that.”

In a TikTok Live, Bec described the diagnosis as “really liberating”. She explained: “Doing things and then thinking about it afterwards… it just changes your whole life and your perspective of everything.”

With emotions still running high on screen, Bec’s comments offer a new layer to her time on the show.

Read more: Did Danny really tell Gia she’s his type in MAFS Australia? Brit groom places £50k on lie detector test

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