Gordon Ramsay blasted over ‘cruel’ dig at Adam Peaty’s mum as swimmer shares ‘statement’

Gordon Ramsay has allegedly come under fire after making a dig at Adam Peaty’s mum during the Olympian’s wedding on Saturday (December 27).

Adam and Gordon’s daughter, Holly, tied the knot with a star-studded ceremony in Bath over the weekend. However, it was a day mired in drama for the Olympic swimmer…

Gordon Ramsay’s dig at Adam Peaty’s mum during wedding speech

On their big day, Adam’s new father-in-law, Gordon, gave a speech.

However, it has since reportedly been slammed, after containing a dig at Adam’s mum, who had been banned from the wedding.

Adam’s mum, Caroline, was uninvited from her son’s big day after a falling out about Holly’s hen-do party, which she wasn’t invited to.

In the speech, Gordon gushed over how “beautiful” his daughter looked, telling Adam that he’s a “lucky man”.

Gordon then reportedly said, “Look at Tana [his wife], and that’s what you have to look forward to.”

He then is said to have turned to Holly, before saying: “Shame you don’t have the same.”

He also allegedly told Holly and Adam that Tana would be a “good mum to them both” during the speech.

Gordon’s speech slammed

Now, it’s been alleged that Caroline has been left “outraged” by Gordon’s dig in his speech.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a family source claimed: “Caroline can’t believe Gordon brought their family troubles up his speech. It is outrageous and very hurtful.

“By him saying Tana will be a good mum to them both makes Caroline sound like a bad mum. It was a cruel dig at her. She has always done her best for all her children. She is a very good mum,” they then alleged.

“Who says this wasn’t pre-planned? We may not have much as a family, but we have values.”

Adam’s major statement

Meanwhile, Adam has made a major statement and seemingly distanced himself from his family even further by changing his surname.

In a similar vein to what Brooklyn Beckham did when he married Nicola Peltz in 2022, Adam has added Holly’s surname to his own.

The Olympic swimmer will now be known as Adam Ramsay Peaty.

The swimmer, who danced on Strictly in 2021, wasted no time in embracing his new side of the family by changing his name on Instagram. His username now reads @adamramsaypeaty.

