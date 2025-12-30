Savage way Adam Peaty uninvited great aunt and uncle four days before his wedding ‘revealed’

Adam Peaty uninvited his great aunt and uncle from his wedding in a pretty brutal way, according to reports.

The Olympic swimmer, 31, tied the knot with Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly, in Bath on Saturday (December 27). However, it proved to be something of a dramatic affair, especially in the lead-up to the big day…

Holly and Adam got married over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam Peaty’s dramatic wedding to Holly Ramsay

Adam and Holly’s wedding has hardly been out of the headlines for the past month.

Things kicked off when it was revealed that Adam had banned his mum, Caroline, from attending his big day. The ban came following a falling out after Caroline wasn’t invited to Holly’s hen-do.

Adam was then escorted off a plane after landing at Manchester Airport after receiving threatening text messages while on his stag do.

Days later, his brother, James, was arrested over allegations of sending threats to him during his stag.

On the day of his wedding, Adam’s sister, Bethany, was in attendance as a maid of honour. However, his mother, father, and brothers didn’t attend. This is despite Adam reportedly inviting his dad.

Adam also reportedly received a text from his aunt on the day of his wedding, saying: “I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through, and despite it all, she loves you still. Shame on you both. Shame.

“Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams.”

Adam uninvited great aunt and uncle in ‘impersonal’ fashion

Now, it’s been reported by The Sun that Adam uninvited his great aunt, Janet, and uncle, Eddie, from the service just four days before it took place.

“They got an automated message basically saying they were off the guest list and to respect Adam and Holly’s decision,” a source claimed to the newspaper.

“It was so impersonal, and just four days before the big day.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail on the day of the wedding, Janet said: “I just feel so sorry for Caroline. I can’t believe he’s done this to his mother, who’s done so much for him from an early age. To be treated like this is not kind.”

ED! has contacted Adam’s representatives for comment.

Adam and ex-girlfriend Eirianedd have a son together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam’s ex slams him over name change

After tying the knot with Holly, Adam has changed his name. The star has added Ramsay to his name, making him now Adam Ramsay Peaty.

However, this move has reportedly come under fire from his ex-girlfriend, Eirianedd Munro. Adam and Welsh artist Eiri dated for three years before splitting in 2022. During their relationship, they welcomed a son, George.

Speaking to The Sun, a pal of Eiri claimed Adam was being “hypocritical” for changing his name after marrying Holly. She reportedly took issue with the fact that he had changed his name, despite allegedly not allowing their son to have her surname.

“It feels a bit rich to Eiri that Adam has been quick to change his name, but didn’t allow her the same right for their son,” the friend claimed.

“It appears Adam is being a bit hypocritical.”

However, Eiri reportedly doesn’t have a bad word to say about Holly, who has been described as a “positive” influence on Adam – and who “dotes” on George.

“Eiri knows she is lucky that George has a stepmum like Holly,” the pal said.

