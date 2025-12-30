Amid all the family chaos, Adam Peaty made an unconventional move and changed his name following his wedding to Holly Ramsay.

He will now be known as Adam Ramsay Peaty — and to make it official, he even changed his Instagram username.

In turn, Holly has changed her name to Holly Anna Ramsay Peaty. However, there may well be even more trouble brewing for the couple.

Adam Peaty’s ex calls him out

Adam’s ex, Eiri Munro, reportedly took a swipe at the Olympic swimmer after he purportedly refused to let her give her surname to their son, George.

“It feels a bit rich to Eiri that Adam has been quick to change his name but didn’t allow her the same right for their son,” Eiri’s friend told The Sun. “It appears Adam is being a bit hypocritical.”

That being said, the friend also told the outlet that she was proud to see George — and didn’t have a bad word to say about Holly herself.

“Holly has been such a positive influence on Adam,” the friend added, stating that they “both dote on George. Eiri knows she is lucky that George has a stepmum like Holly”.

“Although she says Adam has double standards over changing his name, she can’t fault him as a dad.”

ED! has contacted Adam’s reps for comment.

Adam Peaty’s wedding drama

This name change is the latest twist in the high-profile feud between Adam and his family.

After his mother, Caroline, wasn’t invited to Holly’s hen, the family erupted into war. He later banned Caroline from coming to his wedding.

In a text allegedly obtained by The Daily Mail, Adam’s aunt reportedly told him: “I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through, and despite it all, she loves you still. Shame on you both. Shame.”

“Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams.”

Moreover, his brother, James, was reportedly arrested after sending threatening texts to Adam. This apparently led to him being disinvited from the wedding.

As for the wedding itself, it was a star-studded event. The Beckham family and the Ramsays were among those in attendance.

Still, the wedding wasn’t exactly drama-free. Gordon Ramsay allegedly made a dig at Caroline in his speech. Additionally, a scuffle also reportedly took place outside the venue.

