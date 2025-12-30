Adam Peaty’s sister accused of ‘betrayal’ for attending brother’s wedding to Holly Ramsay amid family feud

Adam Peaty’s sister, Bethany, has allegedly found herself in the firing line after attending her brother’s wedding to Holly Ramsay on Saturday (December 27).

Bethany was the only member of Adam’s family in attendance after the swimmer banned his mum from his big day.

Adam and Holly got married in Bath (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam Peaty’s sister slammed

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Adam had banned his mother from attending his wedding to Holly. The ban came after a falling out over Holly’s hen do. Adam’s mum, Caroline, wasn’t invited to the bash, yet Holly’s mum, Tana, her sisters, and Victoria Beckham were.

Adam’s brother, James, was also arrested over allegations of sending threatening texts to his brother while he was on his stag do.

The swimmer also reportedly uninvited his great aunt and uncle just four days before his wedding.

Though his father was reportedly invited, he didn’t attend. Adam’s other brother, Richard, also didn’t go to the ceremony, which was held in Bath.

Adam’s sister, Bethany, however, played a major role in the ceremony. She acted as a Maid of Honour alongside Holly’s sisters, Megan and Tilly Ramsay.

Now, Bethany has allegedly been accused of “betraying” her family.

Bethany (middle) attended her brother’s big day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘She’s changed’

According to a source who has spoken to The Sun, Bethany’s attendance at her brother’s wedding has reportedly left her mum feeling “betrayed”.

Speaking to the news outlet, a source alleged, “Beth has betrayed her mum to see what she can get out of being the only family member who gets on with Adam and Holly.”

The source then went on to say that Bethany has “changed” since striking up a friendship with Holly.

“This isn’t the Bethany we all know; she’s changed her appearance and personality to fit in with the Ramsays’ celebrity lifestyle,” they then alleged.

Many high-profile stars were in attendance, including the Beckham family.

Adam uninvited his family members (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Savage way Adam uninvited great aunt and uncle from his wedding

Bethany was the only one of Adam’s family who attended the wedding, after he uninvited his great aunt and uncle just four days before the big day.

Speaking to The Sun, it was alleged that Adam’s great aunt, Janet, and uncle, Eddie, found out they had been taken off the guest list by an automated message.

“They got an automated message basically saying they were off the guest list and to respect Adam and Holly’s decision,” a source told the publication.

“It was so impersonal, and just four days before the big day.”

Read more: Adam Peaty’s ex slams him for ‘hypocritical’ name change following wedding with Holly Ramsay

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!