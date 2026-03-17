Bethany Peaty admits ‘it’s been a very tough time’ as she finally addresses mum’s absence from brother Adam’s wedding

Bethany Peaty, the sister of Adam Peaty, has finally addressed her mother’s absence from her brother’s wedding.

As the only family member who was allowed to attend his big day with Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly, she was slammed for “betraying” her family.

However, after a long-running family feud, Bethany has finally spoken out.

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Bethany was the only family member to attend her brother’s wedding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bethany Peaty made up with her mum ‘for the children’ following family feud

While tensions remain high between the feuding family members, Beth told the Daily Mail that she has now reconciled with her mother, Caroline, 60, for the sake of her children.

Beth, who is a carer with an eight-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter, described the period as a “very difficult time”. She said she was “caught right in the middle of the row”.

“I’ve made up with mum really for the children. They adore her and she is a great grandma and a good mum,” she explained.

Beth expressed her sadness that Adam had prevented their mother from attending the wedding, saying it was “a shame and very sad she couldn’t go”.

She revealed she had tried to act as a bridge between the feuding family members but admitted it was challenging. “We as Peatys are very strong-minded people,” she explained.

Beth also confessed that she had been captivated by the allure of the celebrity lifestyle, though a family source indicated she has since pulled away from the Ramsays.

Looking back on the experience, she reflected: “It’s a wonderful world, a very different one to the one we know.”

Adam has reportedly still not made up with his mother (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘She sold her soul by backing Adam’

Beth’s interview with the Daily Mail arrives after a family source told the paper she had been “a bit of a snake”.

“Beth had a glimpse into a different life and sold her soul by backing Adam to be part of it. She’s come running back to mum and they have reconciled,” they said.

The mother-of-two attended the Ramsays’ wedding as maid of honour. Beth and Holly’s sisters, policewoman Megan and aspiring chef Tilly, all impressed in floor-length red satin dresses.

Although Adam and his sister once appeared close, the source says they have grown apart. “They were never close growing up,” the insider continued.

The source also claimed Beth still resents Caroline for being absent during her childhood, especially while taking Adam on swimming trips.

Despite this, Beth put her differences aside and reconciled with Caroline in time for Mother’s Day. Adam, however, has had no contact and hasn’t reached out to Caroline for four months.

Read more: Inside Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s family ‘feud’ as he shares shock statement

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