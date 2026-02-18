Adam Peaty and Gordon Ramsay: How their fortunes and net worth stack up

Gordon Ramsay’s new son-in-law Adam Peaty appears in Being Gordon Ramsay on Netflix. But how do their fortunes really stack up?

Adam tied-the-knot with Gordon’s second eldest daughter, Holly, in December 2025, and the celebrity chef is clearly thrilled.

He and wife Tana have welcomed the Olympic swimmer into the family, even bringing him along for the clan’s latest TV venture. (Family feud aside!)

Adam Peaty has married Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly (Credit: Netflix)

Being Gordon Ramsay drops on Netflix today, and Adam features heavily.

The series captured his engagement to Holly and their wedding celebrations.

But some scenes may leave viewers blinking at just how deep Adam has stepped into the Ramsay fortune.

Adam Peaty gets a taste of the mega-rich life

In episode 2, Gordon whisks Holly and Adam off to Las Vegas for the launch of his F1 partnership.

He’s opening Ramsay’s Garage, a pop-up set to hit ten pit stops worldwide.

Tickets at the table go for £35,000 a head. Gordon jokes his mum – who he grew up with on a council estate – would “kill him” for such extravagance.

Sneaking up onto the restaurant rooftop, the trio watch F1 racing at nighttime.

Adam is clearly wowed. “Literally, I’ve got no other words. It’s amazing!” he exclaims.

The next day, Adam is stunned at Gordon’s fame in America.

Holly takes him to a restaurant brimming with Ramsay merchandise. Billboards feature Gordon on huge buildings.

“He’s obviously everywhere, isn’t he? It’s very peculiar,” Adam observes.

Gordon’s wealth is clear in his new documentary Being Gordon Ramsay (Credit: Netflix)

The couple then chat with Gordon, his team, and showbiz pal Max Beesley at a hotel. Holly tells her dad she “needs three” wedding dresses.

Gordon laughs: “No, you can’t have three dresses, I’m sweating here!”

Lisa Vanderpump, from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, FaceTimes her mate Gordon to say Holly “needs four” dresses.

In earshot of Adam, she adds to Holly: “Your father’s got a [bleep-load] of money!”

Gordon Ramsay’s net worth revealed

Gordon Ramsay’s net worth is seriously impressive, as he has amassed a fortune over four decades. He is now a double-digit millionaire.

In 2020, he entered the Forbes Celebrity 100 list with $70million (£51million), ranking 19th and the only chef on the list.

His TV shows alone generated over $150million (£110million) in ad revenue for Fox, before his Netflix deals.

The dad-of-six’s wealth has grown even more since then.

As the Netflix series shows, he opened 22 Bishopsgate in London. ]

It is an iconic skyscraper hosting five Gordon Ramsay culinary experiences, including a rooftop restaurant on the 60th floor, a culinary school, and the Asian-inspired Lucky Cat restaurant.

Gordon’s net worth will have increased with the opening of 22 Bishopsgate (Credit: Netflix)

What fortune does Adam Peaty have?

Adam’s latest company accounts, filed last summer for Adam Peaty Limited, show he ended 2024 with profits of more than £1million (£1,415,201).

This includes £129,037 ‘cash in the bank’ and around £100,000 in investments. The business is listed as ‘other sports activities’.

Adam, gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, started with modest earnings. That year he made £40,000 in profit before bigger opportunities arrived.

He appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, boosting his profile and earnings. It was during this time he met Holly, as her younger sister Tilly was also competing.

Adam’s main venture is AP Race, which runs competitions and swimming clinics worldwide. He also has six linked offshoot businesses.

Having grown up in Staffordshire, Adam has done well building his own empire over the last decade.

Yet his fortune is still dwarfed by his father-in-law’s vast wealth.

But judging by what we’ve seen so far, Gordon will be happy to share some business tips along the way.

– Being Gordon Ramsay is available to stream on Netflix now.

