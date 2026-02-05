Gordon Ramsay breaks silence on Adam Peaty’s family feud: ‘We treated them like royalty!’

Gordon Ramsay has broken his silence on Adam Peaty’s bitter and public feud with his parents.

Adam, 31, married Gordon’s daughter Holly, 26, in December and the couple excluded his immediate family from their Big Day.

The Olympian and former Strictly star had told his dad Mark he was only allowed to watch from the rear of the church. He declined.

Adam then uninvited his mother Caroline from the wedding all together.

Celebrity chef Gordon has now spoken out about Adam’s family feud and insisted it is “upsetting”.

He has also made it clear that it was Adam and Holly’s decision to ban Mark and Caroline from the wedding – but says the Ramsay clan have “done nothing wrong”.

Gordon Ramsay speaks out on Adam Peaty’s family feud

Speaking for the first time about his son-in-law’s family feud, 59-year-old Gordon told the Mail Online: “It’s just upsetting.

“It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing – none of what you’ve read: no rudeness, no ignorance – we welcomed them.”

Gordon even reveals that he and wife Tana “treated them like royalty”. He says they paid for a chauffeur-driven car to take Mark and Caroline to Adam and Holly’s engagement party.

The Kitchen Nightmares presenter also tells the publication that Tana was particularly upset by Mark and Caroline’s decision to speak out to the press around the time of the wedding.

He says the mum-of-six “took it very seriously”.

Gordon has, however, offered an olive branch.

According to the Mail, Gordon has suggested he and Tana to visit Adam’s parents at their home in Nottingham. He says they want to “draw a line in the sand”.

Gordon added: “It was Adam and Holly’s wishes for them not to attend and so we had to respect that. That’s nothing to do with Tana and me. But we are very mindful we want to move on and allow Holly and Adam to continue starting their lives together.”

Adam and Holly’s wedding

Holly and Adam tied the knot on Saturday December 27, 2025, at Bath Abbey, Bath in Somerset.

It was a star-studded affair, with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham among the congregation. Other guests included Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and Strictly 2021 star Dan Walker.

However, the only member of Adam’s family in attendance was his sister, Bethany. She was Maid of Honour for the couple.

In the lead up to the wedding, Adam’s fallout with his parents was well documented.

Adam is said to have locked horns with Caroline over her not being invited to Holly’s hen-do. He then withdrew her invite to the wedding.

The retired swimmer’s brother, James, was also arrested in December after he reportedly threatened the Olympian over text. He wasn’t invited either as a result.

It was even reported that Adam received a cutting text from his aunt before walking down the aisle.

Gordon then made a cutting remark in his Father of the Bride speech. He told his daughter and Adam that Tana would be a ‘good mum to them both’.

Holly and Adam are currently honeymooning in Mauritius.

