Gordon Ramsay pays tribute to daughter Holly as he shares his ‘pride’ following her wedding

Gordon Ramsay has penned a touching Instagram post dedicated to daughter Holly and her twin brother, Jack, on their 26th birthdays.

Sharing a carousel of baby and childhood pictures, the celebrity chef wrote: “Happy Birthday to our wonderful twins! @hollyramsaypeaty and Jack.”

He then added: “There are not enough words to explain how proud we are, and watching you both grow into incredible individuals is such a joy! Love you so much, Mum and Dad.”

This will be daughter Holly’s first birthday as a newlywed, having married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey on Saturday (December 27).

However, with the Peaty family feuding with Holly and her husband, Adam, the wedding was eventful, to say the least.

Gordon Ramsay hits out at Adam Peaty’s mum in wedding speech

In his father-of-the-bride speech, Gordon reportedly made thinly-veiled digs at Adam Peaty’s mother, Caroline, who was “banned” from the event.

He started off by calling his daughter “beautiful”, before telling Adam that he was a “lucky man”.

The celebrity chef then added: “Look at Tana [his wife], and that’s what you have to look forward to.”

Things then got a little awkward after Gordon purportedly turned to his daughter and quipped: “Shame you don’t have the same.”

During the speech, Gordon also purportedly said that Tana would be a “good mum to them both”.

In response, Caroline was reportedly “outraged” by the speech.

“Caroline can’t believe Gordon brought their family troubles up his speech,” a family source alleged to the Daily Mail. “It is outrageous and very hurtful. By him saying Tana will be a good mum to them both makes Caroline sound like a bad mum. It was a cruel dig at her. She has always done her best for all her children. She is a very good mum.”

Gordon recounts moment Adam asked for his blessing

In a February appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Gordon recalled the moment Adam asked him or Holly’s hand in marriage.

When asked by Jonathan if he asked permission, Gordon said: “Not really permission but he’s a very nice guy. He’s so down to earth and so focused and disciplined. He sat us down in Cornwall. He said: ‘Holly is just the perfect woman. I’d like to get your blessing – from you and Tana for her hand in marriage.’ It was that sort of amazing moment – everything went quiet.

“As a future son-in-law, we couldn’t ask for anyone better.”

Adam and Holly are now on honeymoon.

