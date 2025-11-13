Gordon Ramsay hits out at weight-loss jab users in brutal swipe: ‘The problem is with them for eating too much’

Gordon Ramsay has slammed those who use weight-loss jabs as he refuses to change his menus for people who are taking them.

The telly chef is no stranger to not biting his tongue. Not afraid to speak his mind, Gordon’s comments and opinions have often landed him in hot water over the years.

And recently, Gordon shared his thoughts about those who use weight-loss jabs as restaurants have started catering to the diet trend. And as you’d expect, Gordon didn’t hold back…

Gordon Ramsay fumes ‘no way’

In a recent interview, Gordon – whose daughter Holly is embroiled in a ‘feud’ with her future in-laws – was quizzed about restaurants adapting their menu to those who use weight-loss jabs.

Fellow chef Heston Blumenthal did this in September. He launched a reduced portion menu at the the Fat Duck in Bray, Berkshire. While Antony Worrall Thompson recently revealed he is planning to do more sharing menus to appease guests at Grill Off The Green in Kew, southwest London.

As for how Gordon feels about all this? Speaking to The Times, he fumed: “That is absolute [bleep]. There’s no [bleep]ing way we’re giving in to the jab … The problem is with them [the diners] for eating too much in the first [bleep]ing place!”

What else did Gordon say?

Gordon then declared that his restaurants will not be adapting or changing for any dietary trends. He shared: “There’s no way that we’re coming in with a [weight-loss jab] tasting menu to make you feel like less of a fat [bleep] by 10.30 in the evening.”

Gordon then revealed he reckons people should practise self-discipline.

He said: “The older you get in this industry, you feel the downside of not getting the balance right. You can get sucked in, it gets too much and it destroys you. So I’ve always kept that incredible discipline of having a foot in each camp. I have to find time and space to balance out and recalibrate.”

Heston’s menu for weight-loss jab users

Fellow chef Heston launched his new menu designed for those using weight-loss jabs last month. Heston, who uses weight-loss jabs, said: “Millions of people are eating much less food, drinking less, losing interest in restaurants, losing interest even in food.”

He then shared that “one of the unanticipated effects” of taking a weight-loss jab has been “that I’ve become even more aware of my taste buds and how hunger works. And I’m eating in a more mindful, focused manner”.

The chef added: “Mindful eating can of course be applied to any experience – even an airline meal or a store-bought sandwich on your lunch break. But this new version of The Fat Duck menu is carefully tailored to a growing demand for a different restaurant experience.”

