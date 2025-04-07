The Martin Lewis Money Show star Angellica Bell was ‘sacked’ from her role on the show, it was reported back in 2023.

The 49-year-old TV presenter, who is among the contestants on the 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother, had co-hosted alongside Martin Lewis on the ITV finance and consumer affairs programme since 2017.

And during her six series stint on the programme, it came in for a BAFTA nomination.

Before Angellica came on board, her role was carried out by ex-Loose Women star Saira Khan. Now, retired sprinter and broadcaster Jeanette Kwakye occupies the slot. Here’s what’s gone down since Angellica’s departure was first reported on.

‘Everyone is stunned’

According to The Sun, reports at the time suggested Angellica was dismissed “with no warning”. Furthermore, it was claimed at the time that she had planned to continue in the position. And it seems others that work on the show may not have expected what went down, either.

A programme source was quoted as saying: “Everyone is stunned by the move – no one saw it coming. Angellica has been an integral part of the show since 2017 so for her to be bumped off air with no warning is crazy. Staff have naturally been talking and find the whole thing really awkward and unfair, but Martin is trying to keep out of it as it wasn’t up to him.”

Additionally, it was reported Angellica’s appearance on a Channel 5 show may have had some bearing on what happened.

The source added: “Bosses say due to The Gadget Show’s rebranding as Shop Smart, Save Money concerns about editorial contradictions were raised, but in reality the decision had nothing to do with Angellica. Many staff feel at the very least bosses could have given her warning or an option as to which show she wanted to continue with.”

‘Not offered a new contract’

However, another show insider was said to have alleged that Angellica’s Channel 5 role “meant she would not be offered a new contract” on the ITV show.

They added production staff on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live were not aware of the Channel 5 programme’s new name. But when that was confirmed in late September, it was said filming for it involving Angellica had already begun.

However, when Shop Smart, Save Money returned to Channel 5 in February 2024, Angellica was nowhere to be seen. Reports claimed that, despite signing a two-year contract, Angellica decided to leave after one.

Gaby Roslin and Ortis Deley now host the series.

Martin Lewis and Angellica Bell on social media

Following the reports about Angellica leaving, both her and Martin remained active on social media.

Fans also expressed their support for Angellica in the comments sections of Instagram posts.

“Come back to the Martin Lewis Money Show – you are missed,” one fan among many told her.

Angellica warned not to tell all

However, following the big change to the show they fronted together, Martin has still not addressed her moving on in public. Angellica’s response has also been very low-key, but perhaps she will spill more details while in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The star has reportedly been warned by her famous pals not to “do a Louis Walsh” and tell all their secrets while inside the famous house. But will she spill on the Martin Lewis Money Show drama? We hope so…!

A source alleged to The Sun: “Angellica has been warned not to ‘do a Louis Walsh‘ and talk about her high-profile pals. She’s best friends with Alan Carr. He is famously close to Adele. So she knows a lot of juicy gossip from mixing in celebrity circles for years.

“Obviously there’s a lot of private things they wouldn’t want her sharing, which she would never dream of doing. But everyone knows Angellica is really friendly and super chatty so people are worried she will get carried away and forget the cameras.”

‘Missed you on Martin Lewis’

The only time Angellica appears to have addressed her exit came when she acknowledged a fan remark left on an Instagram post in November 2023.

“Missed you on Martin Lewis,” they wrote. Angellica’s subtle response saw her react with a tearful emoji. She also added three kisses.

Other users soon replied to Angellica in the same thread of comments, with one person asking if she would be “going back”.

But Angellica did not react any further.

ITV on ‘amicable relationship’ with Angellica

ITV did respond to reports about Angellica’s departure, though.

In a statement released at the time, a spokesperson confirmed Angellica had left. However, they insisted that things were “amicable” with the popular presenter.

The statement read: “Angellica is not working on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live. However, the relationship with her remains amicable. And we are working with her on other forthcoming programmes.”

True to their word, Angellica did pop up on ITV show Lorraine a few days after her exit news. The star appeared on the ITV morning programme to chat about a breast cancer charity song featuring Joss Stone. Angellica is also a Magic Radio host and presents The One Show on BBC One.

Now she’s back firmly in the ITV prime-time spot with her Celebrity Big Brother stint. However, according to bookies, she might not last as long as she hopes… They reckon she’ll be the first to get the boot!

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 starts on ITV1 at 9pm tonight (April 7).

