Ella Rae Wise has angered Celebrity Big Brother fans amid claims she’s ‘picking on’ housemates JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes.

It’s the second week of Celebrity Big Brother 2025, and so far, it’s been a wild series. From feuds, Mickey Rourke being kicked off and ‘showmance’ rumours, it has had it all.

But while viewers initially thought there was going to be something between Chris and Ella, things took a turn as his friendship with JoJo grew stronger. And over the past few nights, Ella has seemed to be annoyed over their budding friendship – and how Chris won’t speak to her.

Ella was criticising JoJo and Chris’ friendship (Credit: ITV)

Ella reveals her feelings about JoJo and Chris

In last night’s episode (April 14), Ella revealed to Angellica Bell that she wasn’t that big of a JoJo fan, and thinks she is too loud.

She said: “This is going to sound so bad but I’m honest so I’ll just say it. JoJo is a lovely girl. But not my cup of tea. Too much energy for me. I just don’t feel like there is an off switch. You’re not like that all the time at home. My mum would tell me to calm the [bleep] down.”

Ella also explained that Chris was “getting on her nerves”. She went on to say that JoJo and Chris were “secluding” themselves from everyone else.

Then when it was time to nominate, she chose Chris and Trisha Goddard. But her lack of nominating JoJo left some viewers confused, after her earlier comments.

But fans believe the ‘real’ reason Ella has an issue with JoJo and Chris is actually because she is jealous of their closeness.

JoJo nominated Ella for eviction (Credit: ITV)

Viewers ‘work out’ why she really doesn’t like them

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Ella is so bitter towards Chris and JoJo because she didn’t get the showmance she wanted. It’s so funny.”

Another added: “Ella is actually coming across so jealous of JoJo, it’s ridiculous.”

“Ella is giving mean girl energy by picking on JoJo. Please get her out soon,” a third penned.

An annoyed viewer wrote: “Ella is being rude about Chris and JoJo because it’s clear she does actually fancy him and he’s not interested in her.”

“Ella probably broke up with Dan [Edgar] so she could have a showmance with Chris and it has backfired. That’s why she is so annoyed at him and JoJo.”

One week before entering the house, Ella broke up with her long-term boyfriend Dan Edgar.

She explained that it wasn’t down to her going into Celebrity Big Brother, but because they were no longer getting what they wanted out of the relationship.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

