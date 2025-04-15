Celebrity Big Brother viewers divided as second contestant is evicted: ‘Didn’t expect that’

Celebrity Big Brother viewers have been left divided as Trisha became the latest housemate to be evicted.

Tonight (April 15) Jack, Patsy and Trisha all faced the public vote after receiving the most nominations.

Despite being one of the favourites when she first went into the house, it was revealed that Trisha was evicted – much to the shock of fans.

Trisha faced the public vote (Credit: ITV)

Who left Celebrity Big Brother tonight?

Trisha, who is living with incurable cancer, went in to the house to prove that her illness won’t stop her from doing things outside her comfort zone.

But within a few days, some of Trisha’s comments in the house angered fans. She first came under fire when she accused Michael Fabricant of making Islamophobic comments during a task.

Then she appeared to be embroiled in a confusing feud with Eastenders icon Patsy Palmer. Trisha insinuated that she and Patsy couldn’t be friends because Patsy was from LA and she was from New York – and so they have extremely different personalities. However, in reality both stars are from London.

Tonight, after receiving four nominations from Chris, Chesney, Ella and Patsy, Trisha became one of the three housemates facing the public vote.

Trisha opened up to Angellica about how being nominated has affected her more than she initially thought it would – and that she was appreciative that she could have a break from reality.

However, hosts AJ and Will returned for the latest live eviction, where they revealed Trisha was the latest celebrity to be evicted.

Some thought Jack should have left the house (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Trisha Goddard’s eviction

While many saw it coming, some were outraged believing she had more to give.

Taking to X, one wrote: “Didn’t actually expect Trisha to go this soon.”

Another added: “Feel like Trisha deserved more time in the house.”

A third penned: “I’m really surprised it was Trisha. I thought it would be Jack.”

But there were some fans who thought it was the right decision, believing Trisha’s time in the house was up.

Another penned: “The public actually made the right decision for once! Bye Trisha.”

A glad viewer wrote: “It was her time to go. Feel for her, but it was the right decision.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

