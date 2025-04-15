CBB stars Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa’s relationship finally explained as Love Island star accused of playing ‘very clever game’

There has been a lot of talk about Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa’s relationship on Celebrity Big Brother over the past few days. And now, their bond has finally been explained.

Last night (April 14), Ella made it known that she isn’t that keen on either JoJo or Chris. But every time she said so, viewers became convinced she was lying.

And while JoJo has a partner on the outside, that hasn’t stopped people from speculating on what the true nature of Chris and JoJo’s friendship is.

Chris could be playing a ‘clever game’ (Credit: ITV)

Chris ‘playing a clever game’ with JoJo

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily on behalf of Fruity King, body language expert Darren Stanton admitted he thinks Chris is actually playing a game. As for how Ella feels about Chris, despite saying she doesn’t like him, Darren thinks it’s the opposite.

He told us: “I think Ella definitely has feelings for Chris. There are a few signals to suggest this.”

Darren continued: “Although she voted for Chris, you can tell that it is JoJo she isn’t a fan of. I actually think she secretly quite likes Chris. When she is speaking she is also tapping her foot frantically, which is a sign someone is angry or frustrated. It could also be a sign she is fighting to hold back what she really thinks.

“She also has her hand across her chest, which is a very defensive gesture suggesting that she feels quite vulnerable. I think this shows she clearly likes Chris and because it is not being reciprocated and because Chris is fond of JoJo, Ella is projecting on her.”

However, he believes that Chris is “definitely aware” of Ella’s feelings and is “choosing to ignore it”.

Darren explained: “I think he is playing quite a clever game. He sees that when he is being aloof it is riling Ella up and she is not her cup of tea. So he really is playing up to it with his laid-back cool attitude.”

There have been a lot of questions about the pair (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood speaks out

One person who thinks there may be something more between Chris and JoJo is his ex-girlfriend Olivia Attwood.

Chris and Olivia came second on Love Island together, and went on to have an explosive relationship before calling it quits. Olivia is covering KISS breakfast this week with best pal Pete Wicks, and she shared her opinions.

She said: “The clips look like there could be something there. I guess it’s how you interpret it.

“The internet is going two ways – that there is something there, there might be feelings from one side or the other. Or the other side of the internet is asking if Chris is playing a game – she has a lot of followers. She is very famous.”

Chris and JoJo have been very close (Credit: ITV)

Chris and JoJo’s relationship explained

However, not everyone thinks this is the case. On behalf of Mecca Bingo, body language expert Dr Dawson gave her opinion on the Chris and JoJo situation, explaining she doesn’t think they are anything other than friends.

She explained: “What we’re seeing isn’t romance. It’s just human behaviour under pressure. This kind of dynamic is totally normal in confined high-stress environments.”

Dr Dawson believes that “tension needs an outlet” and sometimes that becomes flirting in a “playful, low-stakes and socially acceptable” way.

In some of Chris and JoJo’s interactions, they have been cuddling, or rubbing each other’s backs. And it appears Dr Dawson doesn’t think this is romantic – but instead “reassurance and comfort”.

She said: “What I see is an emotionally intelligent friendship that’s developed in a high-pressure setting. There is comfort and a genuine connection. And that can sometimes look like flirtation from the outside.

“It’s all about human connection and survival in a high-pressure setting – not attraction.”

CBB continues tonight (April 15) at 9pm on ITV1.

