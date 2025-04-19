Celebrity Big Brother fans have been left baffled after Chris Hughes confessed he ‘would kiss’ JoJo Siwa – despite her having a partner.

Reality star Chris, 32, and singer JoJo, 21, have got plenty of people talking recently, thanks to their close relationship in the house.

And while JoJo has a partner on the outside, that hasn’t stopped people from speculating on the true nature of Chris and JoJo’s friendship.

And now, Chris has left some viewers unimpressed following a shock kissing confession he made about JoJo.

Chris and JoJo have been very close (Credit: ITV)

Chris Hughes makes confession about kissing JoJo

During Friday’s episode (April 18) of Celebrity Big Brother‘s Late and Live, host AJ Odudu gave viewers an exclusive look at a clip from the show.

“Anyone wondering if Chris and JoJo are just friends or?” she said, before showing the clip.

In the video, JoJo could be seen lying on the bed with her eyes closed. Chris came over and she asked him: “Tonight, do you want to have tinned spaghetti?”

Seeming to refer to the kissing scene from the film, Chris replied: “Like Lady And The Tramp?”

Laughing JoJo said: “No, but we can have some together.”

Reality star Chris’ confession left viewers fuming (Credit: ITV)

Chris ‘wants to kiss’JoJo

Chris – who shot to fame on Love Island replied: “Course we can my darling, for you absolutely anything.”

He then pressed his finger to her lips before confirming: “It’s my finger don’t worry.”

Chris mused: “Would I ever? Probably would actually yeah,” as JoJo joked: “I know, sucks to be you.”

Chris then replied: “No I’m just saying I probably would, it’s a compliment that’s all.”

Back in the studio, AJ shared her shock and said: “Well well well, Chris has finally admitted he wants to pucker up to JoJo Siwa!”

He said he ‘would’ kiss JoJo (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother viewers slam Chris’ ‘kiss’

Celebrity Big Brother viewers soon reacted to Chris’ shock kissing admission.

Fuming, one person on X said: “So we agree, Chris saying he wants to kiss JoJo TO HER FACE is one step away from the disgusting comments by Mickey and he should be equally punished?”

Someone else added: “Chris saying he wants to kiss Jojo and that she should take it as a compliment. I’m not here for this.”

A third person wrote: “I don’t even watch #CBB but as soon as I found out Chris said he’d kiss JoJo Siwa, that kinda was enough for me.”

Another viewer mused: “Kinda stuff like this makes the show a joke. Stop pushing something that’s not even happening!”

