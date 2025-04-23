Following her eviction last night, Celebrity Big Brother star Patsy Palmer locked horns with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best during her awkward interview.

On Tuesday night (April 22), the remaining housemates were hit with a triple eviction. First to leave was TV presenter Angellica Bell, followed by TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise. The final celebrity to be voted off was EastEnders icon Patsy, who screamed joyfully that she was leaving.

However, when it came to her eviction interview, the mood quickly changed when she was asked about her broccoli.

Patsy’s eviction interview was branded ‘awkward’ by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Patsy Palmer in ‘awkward’ Celebrity Big Brother interview

As AJ and Will discussed Patsy’s time in the house, Will mentioned that “people,” mainly referring to axed housemate Mickey Rourke, had complained about Patsy’s broccoli.

During her time in the house, Patsy cried in the diary room after Mickey ‘joked’ that she was a bad cook.

While addressing the situation, Patsy looked unimpressed and kept a stern face as Will added: “But you seemed to look past that.”

Patsy remained silent and just stared at the host. Will sensed she “didn’t want to talk about the broccoli” as the audience laughed through the awkward moment.

When AJ asked if Mickey complaining to her face “upset” her, Patsy paused before bluntly expressing: “Not really that.”

AJ and Will asked Patsy about Mickey’s thoughts on her cooking (Credit: ITV)

‘She looked very tense’

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said that “Patsy’s reaction spoke volumes”.

He continued: “She had a blank face and looked very tense – her shoulders weren’t relaxed, and she didn’t want to engage at all. She wanted to distance herself from the situation. I think for a split second, everyone thought Patsy was joking when she was remaining silent, but everyone soon realised that she didn’t want to answer.”

“I think the audience felt exactly what AJ and Will were feeling. They did their best to keep things going by asking more questions, but it was uncomfortable to watch.”

Darren believed it’s “clear” Patsy “didn’t want to give the comments her time of day”.

He insisted there “were facial expressions of irritation and annoyance throughout the interview”. Darren added: “This was shown through limited eye contact and a lack of active engagement.”

‘Patsy SHUT DOWN that conversation’

Following Patsy’s uncomfortable interaction with AJ and Will, viewers immediately reacted online.

“Patsy SHUT DOWN that conversation about Mickey without even saying a word. A queen,” one user wrote on X.

“That was awkward lmao,” another person shared.

“I love how awkward Patsy makes situations, it’s so funny,” a third remarked.

“Well that was awkward,” a fourth said.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother stars Chris Hughes and Danny Beard ‘square up’ as warning issued

So who do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.