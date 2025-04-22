Celebrity Big Brother stars Chris Hughes and Danny Beard ‘square up’ as warning issued

The makings of an intense feud between Celebrity Big Brother stars Chris Hughes and Danny Beard has been spotted by one body language expert.

Following last night’s intense face-to-face nominations, tempers flared as Danny and Chris appeared to “square up” to each other in signs of a “war” between the house’s two most dominant players.

Chris Hughes has taken on two conflicting ‘roles’ in the Celebrity Big Brother house (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother feud

Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, Judi James said trouble began when Chris decided to play two “roles” within the house.

She shared: “One thing that has been learned from the Big Brother experience over the years is that when you put humans into confined groups, we revert to animal behaviours. The group becomes a ‘herd’ and roles within that ‘herd’ are often simplistic, as though the experience was about survival.

“Chris took a massive risk when he consciously or subconsciously opted for two completely diverse roles in his group. This led to a ‘role-greed’ effect that led to his meltdown last night.”

Chris Hughes in fight for ‘alpha power’

Judi said that Chris has exhibited key body-language traits that indicate a desire for “alpha power”. She noted his stand-off with Mickey Rourke and him using the cat litter tray as two such signs.

However, she added: “But Chris’s ‘role-greed’ has led to last night’s meltdown when the others began to be critical. Because Chris has positioned himself as both alpha and house ‘troublesome teenager’, which are two non-complementary roles.

“His play behaviours have involved all-night whispering and some intimate, exclusive touch rituals that have been confined to one housemate, leading to accusations of game-playing and forming a separate faction from the rest of the house. Chris has painted himself into a corner here and the main battle has been primed,” she said.

Judi continued, adding: “Chris has a key rival in terms of both alpha and playful behaviours, and it is Danny.”

A ‘war’ between Danny Beard and Chris could cause ‘unrest’ in the house (Credit: ITV)

‘Serious unrest’ between Chris Hughes and Danny predicted

Explaining further, she said: “Last night these two house ‘leaders’ seemed to be squaring up to each other. Chris’s ‘open, honest nice-guy’ image was being compromised while Danny’s professional skill of being able to ‘read a room’ was also under threat, challenging what was referred to as his ‘superpower’.”

Judi then predicted “serious unrest” should a “war” between the two break out.

She warned: “A war between two of the house’s strongest and most dominant characters is something that nobody in there will want to see as it could cause serious unrest. Hence the repeated use of the phrase ‘You know I love you’ as all the barbs went in, trying to serve love along with the verbal attacks.”

CBB continues tonight (April 22) at 9pm on ITV1.

