Celebrity Big Brother triple eviction odds reveal two housemates set for ‘dramatic showdown’

Tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother eviction will see three housemates shown the door – with bookies exclusively sharing odds on who they think will be kicked out.

Chris Hughes, Ella Rae Wise, Danny Beard, Patsy Palmer and Angellica Bell are all up for eviction. And, according to Card Player, only one of the five housemates is really safe from eviction.

After face-to-face nominations – which GMB’s Susanna Reid branded “unspeakably cruel” earlier today – five housemates face an early exit.

Celebrity Big Brother odds –three stars face eviction

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the live show tonight (April 22) and three housemates will be asked to leave the famous compound.

And, with the dramatic triple eviction looming, bookies have revealed the housemates most likely to exit.

It’s bad news for Angellica Bell and Ella Rae Wise, with both ladies almost certain to exit. Angellica has odds of 1/12 on to leave and Ella – who came under fire for her behaviour last night – is 1/10 on to get shown the door.

Chris Hughes and Patsy Palmer are currently battling it out for the third least popular slot. Chris has odds of 10/11 to leave, while Patsy is currently edging him out, with odds of 4/6 to leave the house tonight.

‘Danny is in safer waters’

Danny Beard, who was selected by Golden Egg winner JoJo Siwa to face eviction instead of her, looks likely to stay. He has odds of 4/1 to leave tonight.

Liam Solomon, spokesperson for Card Player, said: “With Angellica Bell (1/12) and Ella Rae Wise (1/10) staring down near-certain exits in the next Celebrity Big Brother eviction, the real drama lies in the showdown between Patsy Palmer (4/6) and Chris Hughes (10/11) for the third eviction spot. Patsy is just ahead in the market, but the odds suggest it’s almost too close to call.”

He added: “Danny Beard (4/1) holds steady in safer waters. In the Big Brother house, odds may guide us, but surprises always rule.”

CBB continues tonight (April 22) at 9pm on ITV1.

