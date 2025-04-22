Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has called out fellow ITV show Celebrity Big Brother for its “unspeakably cruel” twist.

During Tuesday morning’s (April 22) show, Susanna made her return to the breakfast programme following the Easter holidays. The 54-year-old presenter co-hosted alongside Richard Madeley and was joined by I’m A Celebrity star Melvin Odoom, where they discussed last night’s CBB.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid ‘unspeakably cruel’ show

On Monday night, the remaining housemates participated in face-to-face nominations for the first time. Unsurprisingly, things got heated. Former TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise received the most votes and began to get emotional.

When things got too much, she walked out of the room and was comforted by Drag Race star Danny Beard before joining the group again.

However, she wasn’t alone as Angellica Bell, Chris Hughes, and Danny also found the nominations tough.

Speaking about last night’s drama, Richard insisted: “It’s only telly!”

In response, Melvin asked: “Everyone’s crying Rich. Would you not be crying there?” He replied: “No – maybe because I’ve been in telly all my life. It’s just telly. Who cares?”

Susanna, who previously signed herself up for Strictly in 2013, insisted she would never do Celebrity Big Brother. “I would never do it because the idea of sitting next to someone and saying, ‘You’re the person I want out.’ It seems so unspeakably cruel,” she said.

CBB Triple eviction

Following nominations, it was revealed that Ella, Chris, Angellica, JoJo Siwa, and Patsy Palmer would be facing tonight’s public vote.

However, after JoJo found the hidden golden egg, she was immune. She was then forced to pick someone else to put up for eviction and chose Danny.

Tonight, there will be a triple eviction, but the housemates are unaware of how many will be leaving.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Tuesday, April 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

