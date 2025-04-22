Celebrity Big Brother viewers insist Chris Hughes should get the boot following questionable behaviour with JoJo Siwa.

The former Love Island contestant has formed a close bond with US entertainer JoJo, which has left fans divided over the past few weeks. However, during Monday night’s (April 21) episode, viewers believe things went a bit too far…

Chris asked JoJo to lick chocolate off him (Credit: ITV)

Chris Hughes asks JoJo Siwa to lick chocolate off his shorts

While sitting on the sofa together, Chris, 32, noticed he had chocolate on his shorts. Instead of wiping it off himself, he asked JoJo, 21, to remove it with her mouth.

“Oh, right lick that off please. That’s got to come off,” he said, adding: “Right, lick that off, please, that has to go.”

Chris then pointed to where he wanted JoJo to start, telling her: “Imagine that wasn’t chocolate. Lick it, you freak.”

As she went down, JoJo stated she needed to “bite it off” as the camera focused on JoJo’s head in his crotch.

She insisted she did a “pretty good job on my behalf”, to which Chris agreed. However, their antics didn’t stop there when Chris showed off his ingrown hair on his groin, which JoJo pulled out for him.

JoJo also removed an ingrown hair from his groin (Credit: ITV)

‘Surely knows that’s a step too far?’

The scene certainly didn’t go unnoticed by Celebrity Big Brother viewers who were disturbed by their behaviour.

“I am a Chris and JoJo friendship defender but Chris is going too far, at the end of the day, she is over a decade younger than him and has made her lack on romantic interest clear,” one user wrote on X.

“So Mickey gets removed for being disgusting with the women but telling JoJo to lick his shorts isn’t disgusting? Chris showed his true vile colours tonight knew there was something off about him,” another person shared.

“Sorry what?? Chris surely knows that’s a step too far right? RIGHT? R I G H T??” a third remarked.

“It’s actually time for Chris to go… his behaviour towards Jojo is very odd and I am done pretending like it’s normal,” a fourth said.

“Chris making JoJo BITE off the dried chocolate from his shorts is the most unsettling thing ever I’m crying,” a fifth person shared.

Did Chris and JoJo kiss?

Last week, Chris and JoJo remained in the headlines after Chris admitted he wanted to kiss JoJo.

During an episode last week, Chris pressed his finger on JoJo’s lips while she was lying down with her eyes closed.

He said: “It’s my finger, don’t worry,” adding: “Would I ever? Probably would actually yeah.” JoJo then joked: “I know, sucks to be you.”

Chris replied: “No, I’m just saying I probably would, it’s a compliment that’s all.”

