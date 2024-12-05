Coleen Rooney won the first round of Arcade Of Agony alongside three more campmates last night, but I’m A Celebrity viewers are convinced she’ll be “sent to the final”.

In the Bushtucker Trial last night (December 4), campmates had to battle it out for tickets and stars. While the tickets would bring them closer to winning the free pass to Celebrity Cyclone, stars were to feed the camp.

As Coleen made it to the second round, viewers are certain she’ll win this, too, and become immune from the next two vote-offs. The unexpected twist was revealed on Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity as public voting was temporarily closed.

Coleen wins the Arcade of Agony challenge (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Rooney wins I’m A Celebrity trial

Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse, Maura Higgins and Coleen were declared the winners of the Arcade of Agony challenge.

For her trial, Coleen had to operate the claw machine – like the ones you find in arcades – to collect balls containing tickets and stars. The WAG emerged as one of the best performers and will participate in more Arcade of Agony challenges tonight.

The winner from the second round will be sent straight to this year’s Celebrity Cyclone trial. They’ll also become immune from two consecutive vote-offs and tonight’s double eviction (December 5).

Although the mum-of-four put up a tough fight, viewers are convinced her “win is fixed”.

They believe this to be the case due to the amount of airtime Coleen is getting – and also because they think ITV will want to get its money’s worth after paying her a reported £1.5 million fee to appear.

Moreover, the latest odds favour the WAG as the new favourite to win the show.

They want a Coleen/Alan/Danny final 3 so bad… they are barely even showing the Rev anymore #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/HC6IIzb91j — TheCarterFilez (@TheCarterFilez) December 4, 2024

Viewers think results are ‘fixed’

Following the last Bushtucker Trial, I’m A Celebrity fans took to X to share their views on Coleen’s win.

A significant number of viewers speculated that she’ll ace tonight’s challenge and make it to Cyclone.

One user claimed: “If Coleen wins this Arcade final tomorrow, the show is fixed. ITV is scrambling to make sure she gets to the final/wins.”

Another speculated: “It’s obvious ITV want Coleen in the final. They’re not spending £1.5 m for nothing.”

“It’s clear ITV want Coleen in the final,” wrote a third. “Who do we reckon the producers are trying to get in the final with this ticket [bleep] and why is it Coleen?” asked another.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

I’m A Celebrity airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1.

