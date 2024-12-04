A new I’m A Celebrity twist that will decide the fate of the campmates and who takes part in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge has been announced.

The public vote was temporarily closed after Melvin Odoom was sent packing last night (December 3). Tonight, campmates find out they’ll have a chance to win a free ticket to the much-awaited Celebrity Cyclone, gaining immunity from two vote-offs.

The unexpected shake-up – the first in the show’s history – has taken fans by surprise. And many are frustrated that they can’t vote out or save their favourite contestants.

Ant and Dec teased a surprise at the end of last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

Campmate to win immunity on I’m A Celebrity tonight

For the first time in the history of I’m A Celebrity, the campmates will battle it out to win immunity from elimination. The winner of tonight’s Arcade of Agony trial will also go straight through to Celebrity Cyclone – the one trial every campmate dreams of doing.

The infamous Bushtucker Trial sees four celebrities tackle wind, water, tidal waves and spinning platforms while dressed as superheroes.

Ant and Dec teased a “massive surprise” in last night’s episode without revealing further details. However, Joel Dommett confirmed the news in last night’s Unpacked.

He said: “In the next two days, the campmates will be competing for this [held up a golden Ticket to Cyclone]. Whoever wins this will be safe from the next two vote-offs and will be guaranteed a place in the trial every celebrity wants to do.”

Joel confirmed the campmates will do battle over the next two days, and the winner will also be handed immunity from the next two vote-offs.

Rumour has it ITV is looking into a Celebrity Cyclone spin-off show (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Cyclone spin-off

In another surprise, Celebrity Cyclone is expected to have its own spin-off series.

The sister show, however, will be open to the public and Ant and Dec will not be hosting it. ITV has yet to make an official announcement about the stand-alone show.

The producers are reportedly testing different format ideas when the iconic trial is set up for the campmates this week.

A TV insider claimed to The Sun: “A spin-off show for the Cyclone makes absolute sense and across the industry. It has always been considered a TV hit in waiting.

“Cyclone could evolve and use the core basis of the water slide to become a wider show. If the testing proves successful there is every intention to look at a full series in the future.”

NEW: Over the next two days the campmates will be competing for a Ticket to the Cyclone #ImACeleb #ImACelebity pic.twitter.com/EBGn5EbBQK — Steffi | daily AAD content (@antanddec_fp) December 4, 2024

Fans are less than thrilled

I’m A Celebrity viewers are disappointed that voting power has been snatched away from them.

While some are upset about the show offering immunity this far into the final week, others think no one should get a free pass to Cyclone.

“Immunity challenge to get to the Cyclone and survive two vote-offs? I hate it! Someone who deserves to be there could end up missing out because of this stupid twist,” complained one.

Another added: “This ticket to the Cyclone thing is so ridiculous why are we talking immunity this far into the final week?”

“They have ruined it. The series was going perfectly but production had to mess it up. Luckily I don’t mind who wins. But we deserve to see certain people on that trial,” wrote another.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1.

