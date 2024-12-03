I’m A Celebrity tonight saw viewers, celebs, and Ant and Dec poke fun at former campmate Dean as they reused a trial – despite him having left days ago.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ did attempt The Sinister Sarcophagus earlier in the show’s run but shouted “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here” not soon after it started.

I’m A Celebrity tonight: Oti Mabuse takes on the Sinister Sarcophagus

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celeb saw Oti Mabuse take on a trial that Dean previously attempted.

During the show’s first week, Dean was chosen by the public to take on the Sinister Sarcophagus. The trial saw the celebrity stuck inside an upright coffin. The bottom half of it filled slowly with sand, whilst the top part, where the head is, slowly filled with creepy crawlies.

To win stars, Dean would have to answer questions about Egypt. However, after two questions, he brought the trial to an early end.

Tonight’s show saw Oti Mabuse take on the Sinister Sarcophagus, and she fared much better than her former campmate.

Oti Mabuse smashes trial

Before the trial, Ant and Dec reminded Oti that this was the trial that Dean had done.

“Well, he didn’t,” Dec then joked, making his co-star laugh. They then asked Oti if she would do better than Dean.

“Listen, I will never say I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, that is my goal,” she said.

To be fair to her, she stuck to her word! In the end, Oti managed to answer eight out of nine questions correctly, despite being stuck in sand from the shoulders down, and having her head stuck in a box full of scorpions, beetles, and worms, to name but a few horrid critters.

This, obviously, beat Dean’s attempt by quite a way.

However, despite doing better than Dean, Oti was quick to express her hatred for the trial, branding it a “nightmare”.

“I can’t be demure right now!” she cried.

I’m A Celebrity tonight: Fans in stitches over reuse of trial

Fans of the show seemed to see the funny side of the trial being used again, with many speculating that producers wanted to ensure the trial was used at some point in the series after Dean’s failure.

“Them straight up using the same trial because Dean did none of it,” one viewer laughed.

“Clearly, they worked their ass off on making this trial and were so [bleeped] off with Dean that they said [bleep] it let’s just redo the damn thing,” another wrote.

“Recycling the trial makes sense seeing as production go through so much planning making it, just for Dean to call quits because of sand,” a third tweeted.

“Omg they did not recycle a trial Dean called I’m a celebrity on,” another laughed.

“Ant and Dec rubbing it in that Dean failed this trial which is why they’re recycling it [laughing emoji],” a fifth said.

