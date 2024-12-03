I’m A Celebrity tonight saw the fourth celebrity eliminated from the jungle.

Fans were gutted to see the back of him, with many taking to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Melvin and Maura were bottom two (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight: Melvin Odoom becomes the latest star to leave the jungle

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Melvin Odoom become the fourth celeb to leave the jungle.

They join Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, and Tulisa in being voted out by the public ahead of this weekend’s final.

Ant and Dec headed into the camp to let Melvin and Maura Higgins know that they were in the bottom two.

They then revealed that it was Melvin who had been voted out, cutting their time in the Australian jungle short.

Melvin seemed thrilled to be out, as he bounded around the camp saying goodbye to his fellow campmates.

Melvin eliminated

As he sat down to speak with Ant and Dec, Melvin asked them if he’d been the “happiest” celebrity to leave the jungle that they’d encountered.

He then went on to say that he had been “ready” to go. Melvin also waxed lyrical about his campmates before saying he “loved” the experience.

He also admitted that living in the jungle had been “difficult”.

One of the biggest lessons he learned in the jungle was that he snored!

Melvin is out (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight: Fans gutted as Melvin leaves

It’s safe to say that viewers were disappointed to see Melvin go tonight.

“I’m gonna miss Melvin,” one said.

“Can’t believe Melvin has gone,” another wrote.

“MY FAVOURITE IS OUT OF THE JUNGLE #raging,” a third wrote.

“Melvin has been an absolute powerhouse of a campmate. And absolutely hilarious too. You’ll be much missed Melvin,” another said.

