I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones handed blow as Coleen Rooney overtakes him as favourite to win

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Jones has a new competition. According to the latest odds, fans have picked another favourite to win.

Two weeks into the show three campmates have already left the jungle. Former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos was sent home last night (December 2).

The stakes are high for the I’m A Celebrity stars with one campmate being eliminated every day. According to a betting site, Coleen Rooney appears to have taken over the McFly singer. He had the highest odds of winning so far.

Coleen Rooney is the new fan favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones dethroned by Coleen Rooney in I’m A Celebrity odds

For the first time since the start of the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity, someone other than Danny is at the top of the market.

According to the betting site William Hill, Wayne Rooney’s wife is the new “outright favourite” among viewers.

“Rooney is now 5/4 to win the show after slowly making inroads on the McFly star’s lead, who now trades at 6/4 to win Sunday’s final,” they have predicted.

Danny’s odds to win are overtaken (Credit: ITV)

The new odds are treated as a “huge development” as the show is nearing its conclusion.

Danny is behind Coleen with 6/4 odds. Meanwhile, TikTok star GK Barry is last on the list of favourites to win with odds of 50/1.

Commenting on the new fan favourite, a spokesperson for William Hill said: “It’s far from a foregone conclusion, with Rooney’s price of 5/4 just a shade shorter than Danny at 6/4, but she seems to be making serious inroads at the right time with just six episodes of the series remaining.”

I’m A Celebrity viewers’ favourite to win

Despite the latest odds favouring Coleen to win the jungle, viewers think she and Danny are neck and neck.

“A few betting sites now have Coleen as the favourite to win, but the most popular bets still go to Danny,” said one, before adding: “Them and Maura [Higgins] for the final 3? I still think Maura will be a ‘surprise’ winner, Coleen 2nd and Danny going earlier than expected.”

Another fan who is rooting for Coleen because she’s more relatable said: “I know some people like the drama of a horrible campmate, but I’ve always preferred the series where there are just ‘decent’ characters in the jungle. Coleen to win for me but I won’t be disappointed whoever wins.”

“It would be nice to see Coleen win #ImACeleb. Given the fact that she is liked by everyone around her and the wider public, it makes her the favourite. But, we will find out soon,” wrote another.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9 pm on ITV1.

