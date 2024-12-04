I’m A Celebrity tonight (Wednesday, December 4) saw four celebrities get closer to booking their place in the Celebrity Cyclone Challenge.

The stars had to play for immunity this year, rather than being voted by the public to do the challenge.

Danny is through (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity stars play for immunity

Earlier in tonight’s I’m A Celeb, the celebrities took on two Bushtucker Trials in the hope of winning immunity from the next two evictions.

If they won immunity, they would book a guaranteed place in the Celebrity Cyclone Challenge.

In previous years, the public has voted for which celebrities they want to take on the Celebrity Cyclone Challenge by keeping them in long enough.

However, this year is all change. The celebs were split into two groups of four and took on the Grimball and Arcade of Agony challenges. The four who performed the best would then go on to take place in another challenge. If they win the next challenge, they will ensure immunity from the next two evictions and take on the cyclone challenge.

The celebs didn’t find out who was through to the next stage until later in the show.

Maura is within touching distance of the final (Credit: ITV)

Danny, Maura, Coleen, and Oti inches away from immunity

During tonight’s show, Ant and Dec headed into camp to let the celebs know who had done the best from the challenges.

They revealed that of all eight campmates, Danny, Oti, Coleen, and Maura did the best.

This means that they will play one more Bushtucker Trial to book a slot in the Celebrity Cyclone Challenge. The deciding Bushtucker trial will be shown tomorrow night (Thursday, December 5).

Oti could be in the final (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans thrilled at possibility of Danny, Oti, Coleen, or Maura being in final

The result of the immunity challenge seemed to go down well with viewers, who seemed thrilled that Coleen, Oti, Danny, and Maura could be in with a chance of being in the final.

“Wouldn’t even mind if that was the final 4,” one fan tweeted.

“Coleen Danny Oti and maura winning the challenges, also being my personal top 4??? oh i have such good taste!” another joked.

“As much as people don’t like the premise of two days immunity and a ticket to the cyclone. Danny, Oti, Maura and Coleen are a great four possibles,” a third said.

“Coleen, Danny, Maura and Oti. Still don’t like the cyclone but it’s a not a bad lineup to compete,” another wrote.

However, some fans were unimpressed.

“Oh we all saw that coming,” one moaned.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Thursday, December 5) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

