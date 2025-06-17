Michelle Keegan defended as she’s trolled over revealing swimsuit snap three months after welcoming baby

Michelle Keegan had fans rallying round with support after she was trolled over her jaw-dropping swimsuit snaps, just three months after giving birth to her baby.

The actress, 38, became a mum for the first time in March after she gave birth to a baby girl, Palma. She shares the tot with husband Mark Wright, also 38.

Since then, the showbiz couple – who married in 2015 – have been updating fans on the new chapter in their lives. And this week, Michelle sent her fans into a frenzy after she donned a rather revealing swimsuit. But it seems haters are gonna hate…

The TV star looked sensational in her summer snaps (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan stuns in swimsuit after birth of baby

Earlier this week (June 16), Michelle Keegan took to her Instagram to share several snaps of her modelling an item from her brand Orfila Bee.

The TV star posed up a storm in a brown cut-out swimsuit that showed off her fantastic figure. Michelle styled the swimsuit with a straw cowboy hat and a pair of sunglasses.

Smouldering to the camera, Michelle wore her famous chocolate locks in bouncy waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

And, as expected, plenty of Michelle’s fans were left swooning over the post and rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

However, others were not too impressed and claimed Michelle was making other mums feel bad due to how good she was looking.

Michelle got plenty of people talking (Credit: Instagram Story)

Michelle’s followers slam TV star

“Kudos Michelle for making every young mum feel and look like [bleep], bravo, didn’t you do well,” fumed one person.

Someone else added: “Nice you to make other mums grumpy after birth.”

A third wrote: “Just a message to any mum out there who’s just had a baby and your body didn’t snap back like this, remember you just grew a baby for nine months. Don’t matter what you look like, you made a baby, enjoy it.”

Michelle urged to ‘ignore haters and negativity’

Following the backlash, Michelle’s fans were quick to defend the new mum. “Really? Comment not needed,” said one person followed by an eye-roll emoji.

A second said: “You look amazing as always enjoy your time with your gorgeous baby girl and ignore all the haters and negativity.”

Someone else gushed: “Michelle looks amazing. So unfair on these comments. It takes time to feel okay mentally regardless of physical looks. So what if she has snapped back, she may not feel that way. She is not promoting ‘snap back after having a baby’ she is making a living.”

She looks amazing, as she always does.

Another follower wrote: “Wow some of the comments on here are horrible. Some women do go back to their body normal after childbirth, some women don’t.”

They added: “But that doesn’t mean that it is okay to shame someone for wearing a swimming costume because some are clearly very jealous and bitter. I really hope Michelle ignores the nasty comments and only the good ones. She looks amazing, as she always does.”

