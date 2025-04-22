TV star Joe Swash has a close bond with his siblings, one of whom was also his on-screen sister in EastEnders.

Over the years, Joe has been known to be a family man. He is a proud dad to Harry, 17, from a previous relationship. He shares Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two, with his wife, Stacey Solomon. However, Joe is also a step-dad to her two eldest sons, Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 12.

Joe and Shana played siblings in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who is Joe Swash’s real sister?

When he was just 12, Joe’s dad, Ricky, died. He grew up with his mum, Kiffy, foster sibling Daniel and two sisters, Shana and Casie Swash.

Like Joe, Shana also rose to fame on the BBC soap opera EastEnders in 2004 as his character Mickey Miller’s on-screen sister, Demi Miller. The Miller family remained in Albert Square for four years before departing in 2008.

During his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… all stars in South Africa in 2023, Shana admitted she found it challenging seeing her older brother get emotional.

“I suppose there are moments that you probably wouldn’t see sometimes, because you need to be in a certain scenario, in a certain place, to be able to have those emotions,” she explained.

“But as a younger sister, it was really difficult to watch it back,” Shana continued.

Shana has continued to act since EastEnders (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Joe’s relationship with sister Casie

Casie, on the other hand, remains out of the spotlight and chooses to have a private Instagram account. However, fans were given a mini insight into her life when Joe documented a day out with his sister, his kids and nephew during a vacation at Haven.

“I took the kids and my sister @casie.swash and my little nephew 2 @havenofficial #kentcost. have such fond memories spending time at the caravan. So watching the kids do the same is amazing,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Swash (@joeswash)

In December 2022, Stacey and her children enjoyed a day in the snow with Joe’s childhood sleigh, which his dad bought him during one of the last winters he had with him. Sharing a series of pics to Instagram, Casie got nostalgic and emotional, writing: “Ahhh I loved that sleigh, me and Joe have nice memories from it. Xx.”

Stacey told her sister-in-law that Joe is also emotional over the precious memory of their late dad, stating: “@casie.swash he cries every time he gets it out, we need to take Nico [Casie’s son] out in it!! Xx.”

What is Joe Swash’s sister doing now?

Shana left EastEnders in 2006, two years after debuting on the soap. Following her exit, she has continued to act, starring in episodes of Doctors, After You’ve Gone and River City.

In 2016, she featured in the film My Feral Heart, where she received a nomination for the BIFA for Best Supporting Actress. In 2023, she starred in the film Love Without Walls. Four years later, Shana appeared on Your Face Or Mine alongside Joe and Stacey.

Shana has been engaged to Nick Jones since August 2021. Two years later, they welcomed a daughter, Kitty Frances Swash-Jones, in December 2023. Stacey documented her baby shower, which Casie and Joe also attended and posed alongside Shana.

Stacey and Joe attended Shana’s baby shower with sister Casie (Credit: Instagram)

Shana opened her new coffee business, Swash and Jones, in 2021, which she juggles with her acting career.

“I work for myself, so I can come and go as I please, and that’s the glory of it. So if something does come up, I can shut up or get somebody in, and I can go and do some work,” she told Express.

“My social life has gone from zero to 100 all of a sudden, it’s so lovely to be able to have the time to go and spend with friends and family. But yeah, that’s what I always say I’m thankful for – working for myself.”

Joe and Kara dated for two years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Joe’s relationship with his on-screen sister

For two years, Joe dated Kara Tointon, who played his other sister, Dawn Miller, on EastEnders.

That said, Joe and Kara didn’t begin dating until he left the soap in 2008. He had also already split with Emma Sophocleous, the mother of his oldest child.

In 2010, Joe and Kara’s relationship came crashing down after the pair had a huge row at a panto.

