Inside Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon’s big family with six siblings including ‘secret’ sister

With plenty of us settling down on the sofa to watch Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out tonight (February 20), viewers are probably wondering just how big Stacey’s brood is.

The X Factor star has five children of her own and is married to EastEnders actor Joe Swash. But she is also surrounded by several siblings herself. Pickle Cottage must be bursting at the seams!

Discover everything you need to know about Stacey’s big happy family below…

Stacey at the National Television Awards (Credit: John Rainford/ Cover Images)

Does Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon have siblings?

Stacey has previously explained to her social media followers that she has six siblings in total. However, she rarely features all of them on her profile – with some choosing to stay out of the spotlight.

Stacey detailed the dynamics of her family on her Instagram stories, explaining: “Loads of you have been asking: ‘Oh my God, I didn’t realise you had another sister, where have you been hiding her?’

“She is actually my step-sister but I never call her that. We grew up together. Altogether there’s seven of us – one step-sister, two step-brothers, my brother and sister, and then I have a half brother.

“I would never call them my steps – that feels weird. We grew up brothers and sisters. You may have seen her before on my Story – but years ago.”

Stacey’s parents – mum Fiona (a nurse) and dad David (a photographer) – share Stacey, Matthew and Jemma.

‘My brother is a tattooist’

Little is known about Stacey’s brother Matthew, other than that he is a tattoo artist and got engaged in 2019.

Stacey also explained she had once asked him to design a tattoo for her. The TV personality told her followers: “So my brother is a tattooist and he kept the shop open late tonight so we can have a little stencil session. I can’t believe I’m actually doing it. So excited.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Older sister Jemma often appears on Stacey’s social media. Jemma is a business owner and mum of three. The 35 year old is the owner of a bespoke label company called The Label Lady.

Jemma also runs a party-planning business and has written a book about all things organisation, named Love, Lists and Labels: My Tips for an Organised Life and Calm Mind.

I love my little brother so much.

Stacey’s dad went on to have Stacey’s half-brother Josh, 18, after splitting from Fiona. Josh is a musician and content creator. He has previously released his own tunes on Spotify and Apple Music. The presenter gushed about her youngest sibling, writing: “I love my little brother so much that I appear to be experiencing sympathy puberty. Or at least that’s what we’ve called it.

“Had the best laugh with my little bro tonight talking about all things hormone induced and I’m grateful to my spots for making that happen. Love you, Josh.”

Stacey’s two step-brothers stay out of the spotlight and there is little public information about them.

The star has revealed she has six siblings (Credit: Keith Mayhew / Cover Images)

Who is Stacey Solomon’s secret sister?

Samantha is a fitness trainer, who is married to Gogglebox producer Aaron Stone. She works at fitness club and is an ambassador for Nike Training Club. Samantha also has her own workout page, named The Stone Method.

Stacey has previously revealed that Samantha has been helping her get into shape. She said: “I finally plucked up the courage to ask my biggest sister to help me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Stone (@samantha.stone1)

“She is an actual trainer and it may sound silly because she is my sister and I bloody love her but I didn’t want to ask her until I had got myself to the point where I felt stronger.”

Although the siblings refer to each-other as sisters, they are actually step-sisters, as Stacey’s dad David is Samantha’s step-father.

How many children does Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon have?

Stacey had her first child, Zachary, when she was just 17 with her then-boyfriend Dean Cox. Four years later, the singer welcomed her second son, Leighton, with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barham.

Now, Stacey and I’m A Celebrity star Joe Swash share three children – son Rex and daughters Rose, and Belle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Joe and Stacey first began dating in 2015. Their relationship wasn’t confirmed until 2016.

The happy couple got married in 2022 at their home in Essex.

Catch Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out tonight (February 20) at 9pm on BBC One.

Read more: Inside Stacey Solomon’s £1.2m Pickle Cottage home

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.