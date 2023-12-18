Peter Andre has revealed how his pregnant wife Emily was “rushed” to hospital while he performed at a West End show.

Peter and Emily are all geared up to become parents again in the spring of 2024. But, speaking this week, Peter recalled an incident where Emily showed her “resilience” as an expectant mother.

He told OK! that while this pregnancy has been an “emotional rollercoaster”, Emily never complains but “gets on with it”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Emily (@dr_emily_official)

Peter Andre revealed “worries” about Emily’s pregnancy

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for Emily but she never complains, she just gets on with it,” Peter explained.

“There have been a couple of accident and emergency stops along the way.”

It was really worrying and obviously I immediately went to support her, but thankfully everything was okay.

Peter explained he was “due to go on stage in Grease in the West End and I got a call saying: ‘Emily’s been rushed to A&E’. It was really worrying and obviously I immediately went to support her, but thankfully everything was okay.”

Peter Andre revealed Emily was rushed to hospital while he was set to perform at West End (Credit: Loose Women)

‘I’m ready for this’

The couple met in 2010 and got hitched five years later. They are already parents to Amelia, nine, and Theo, who recently turned seven. Peter is also father to children Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with ex-wife Katie Price.

Elsewhere, Peter admitted that he’s excited to embrace fatherhood the fifth time around as he’s “got as much energy now” as he had in his twenties. He added: “I feel fantastic. I’m ready for this.”

Peter’s eldest daughter Princess also revealed that she’s “so excited” to become an elder sister.

She shared: “I’m honestly so excited… I literally love babies, they’re just so cute, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Read more: Peter Andre admits he could ‘up’ his parenting game in comparison to wife Emily

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.