Peter Andre admits he could ‘up’ his parenting game in comparison to wife Emily

Peter Andre has made a candid confession about his parenting as he and Emily prepare to welcome their third child together – and his fifth.

The singer praised wife Emily for being such a great mother in his New! Magazine column but admitted he could work on his own parenting.

Peter likes to be hands-on

Peter said: “Emily as always is being Wonder Mum when it comes to organising stuff. I feel I’m a good dad but when I look at her, I could really up my game.’

He went on to say that he enjoys being hands-on with his children, with the chaos of family life making him realise that his day job isn’t as hard. Peter shares Amelia, 10, and Theo, six, with Emily. Meanwhile, he shares 18-year-old Junior and Princess, 16, with ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter said he’s looking forward to Theo’s seventh birthday later this month (November 22), and admitted that his son reminds him of himself at that age.

He explained: “I think this is the cutest age and he’s becoming such a character. When I see him react to things, it reminds me of when I was six.”

Peter and Emily expecting third child

Meanwhile, Emily discussed parenting and family life on Loose Women earlier this week, discussing how to get children to brush their teeth.

She said: “It’s just another thing on top of everything else – we do try and remind each other.

“With parents, you’ve each got your strengths and you’ve just got to work together and do your best, that’s all you can do isn’t it?”

Emily and Peter have been married since 2015 (Credit: Splash News)

Earlier this month, Peter shared that he and Emily are finding it difficult to come up with a name for their unborn baby. Howeve, he told OK! that this is common for parents-to-be.

Peter said: “Jay-Z has said he and Beyoncé almost chose Brooklyn or Blueberry as names for their daughter, Blue Ivy. I think it’s very common not to be certain about a name for your child before they are born.

He continued: “Sometimes you don’t know until you meet the baby, but the process of trying to decide is fun.”

