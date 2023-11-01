Pregnant Emily Andre stuns fans with ‘beautiful’ appearance during family holiday: ‘Pregnancy really suits you’

Pregnant Emily Andre looked “beautiful” as she shared a family photograph from her holiday in Cyprus.

The 34-year-old doctor, who is expecting her third baby, took to Instagram yesterday (October 31) to wish her followers a very happy Halloween.

And she did so in a pumpkin-inspired dress!

Pregnant Emily Andre is glowing

Emily shared a beautiful family snap from her holiday to Cyprus with her 528k Instagram followers.

The doctor, who is married to Peter Andre, looked gorgeous in a bright orange dress. She wrote in her caption: “Pumpkin vibes with this dress. Plus a little family shot from Cyprus last week. Happy Halloween everyone xxx @peterandre.”

Emily’s fans and followers showered heaps of praise on the mother of two, who recently announced she’s expecting her third child.

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN TO YOU ALL !! You look lovely as always Emily,” one fan commented.

“Stunning @dr_emily_official. Such a beautiful family and congratulations on your pregnancy such wonderful news,” gushed another fan.

“Beautiful as always my darling,” added another.

“I swear you are getting younger by the day! Pregnancy really suits you,” said another.

Emily’s pregnancy struggles

Peter, who shares children Theo and Amelia with Emily, previously hinted at his future family plans ahead of their pregnancy announcement. During a candid chat on Vicky Pattison’s The Secret To podcast, the Mysterious Girl singer joked about being done with kids at 50.

He said: “Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I’m done and then I find myself having conversations with [Emily] going: ‘You know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?'”

Peter added that he couldn’t believe he was having those sorts of conversations and concluded: “Listen, us guys can wishfully think all we like, right, but it’s going to be up to her.”

The new arrival is due next year.

