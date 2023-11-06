Peter Andre has revealed he and wife Emily Andre are struggling to find the perfect name for their third baby.

The dad of four, 50, revealed last month that he and Emily are about to become parents again. The baby will be Peter’s fifth and Emily’s third.

And, it appears, they could be running out of names…

Peter Andre stumped over baby names

Talking to OK!, Peter said it’s “common” for parents to be unsure about the name of their new baby before it’s born.

He said: “Jay-Z has said he and Beyoncé almost chose Brooklyn or Blueberry as names for their daughter, Blue Ivy. I think it’s very common not to be certain about a name for your child before they are born.”

He also confessed that he has a “similar” dilemma for all of his children’s names. He added: “I had a similar dilemma over names for all my children, including Junior. The moment he was born I saw he did look like a mini-me, so I guess him being called Junior was quite an easy choice. Millie [Amelia] was almost called Rose. Sometimes you don’t know until you meet the baby, but the process of trying to decide is fun.”

While Peter and Emily haven’t disclosed the due date of their baby, according to The Mirror, he or she will arrive in spring or early summer next year.

Peter Andre said it’s tough to choose baby names (Credit: Splash News)

Emily is not a fan of his name picks

However, the doting dad of Junior 18, Princess 16, Amelia, nine, and Theo, seven, revealed Emily’s not a fan of his top name picks. He said: “I love names like Oscar and Arthur, but Emily’s not so keen.”

Peter added that it’s tough to find a name you “both love” as it gets tougher the more babies you have. As a result, he recently revealed: “We’re nowhere near choosing a name yet!”

