Princess Andre ‘really looking forward’ to arrival of dad Peter’s new baby

Princess Andre will become an older sister again next year after Peter Andre and Emily Andre announced they were expecting a baby.

Peter, 51, and Emily, 34 – who are already parents to Theo, 7, and Amelia, 9 – announced the exciting news last month.

Princess Andre ‘excited’ for the arrival of Peter and Emily’s baby

Talking with OK!, Princess, 16, revealed that she’s “honestly so excited” because she finds babies “so cute.”

When asked if she would be helping Emily change the baby’s nappies, she confessed: “I wouldn’t say fully on board. No, I’m only joking. I feel like I’m a good big sister, and now that I’m older I can help with things and look after the baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@officialprincess_andre)

Princess is already sister to Bunny, 10, and Jett, nine – Katie Price’s children from her marriage to Kieran Hayler.

The 16-year-old also has two older brothers, Harvey, 21, and 18-year-old Junior.

She confessed she’s proud of Junior

Princess also said that she’s “very proud” of her brother, whose debut single Slide, and second single, Only One, both reached No1 in the iTunes charts in their first week.

She said: “I think he’s doing so well. In my opinion, he’s really good at music I’m his No. 1 fan!”

Meanwhile, she also mentioned how each of her siblings is growing and becoming their own people. The teenager added that the best thing about Christmas is seeing the “joy” of her siblings because they actually believe in the festivities.

Princess Andre revealed she loves the build-up to Christmas (Credit: Splash News)

“I love the build-up too, the Christmas music and the Christmas pyjamas. It’s all about spending time with family and having a good time. I started buying my presents early because I’ve got such a big family. I have to have a huge pile in my bedroom. Then work out which presents are for whom!” she continued.

Elsewhere, Katie Price revealed that Junior and Princess are “petrified” to stay at the Mucky Mansion because it’s haunted and they’ve seen many things.

Read more: Junior and Princess Andre defended as troll takes aim over I’m A Celebrity revelation

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.