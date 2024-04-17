Sweet meaning behind ‘charming’ name Olly Murs and wife Amelia have given their new baby

Singer Olly Murs and wife his Amelia announced the birth of their baby girl today (April 17).

In a sweet post shared to Instagram, Olly revealed the news that they had welcomed their first bundle of joy.

The pair also shared their daughter’s charming name – Madison.

But what is the meaning behind baby her adorable name?

‘Intelligent, confident and graceful’

Olly and Amelia’s bundle of joy definitely has a name with a ring to it – Madison Murs. But what does her cute title mean?

According to UK baby names, Madison is often associated with qualities like intelligence, independence and charm.

Girls named Madison are often perceived as confident and assertive individuals.

“Girls named Madison are often perceived as confident and assertive individuals who possess strong leadership qualities. They are known for their ability to adapt to various situations and their determination to achieve their goals.

“The name Madison has become a popular choice for parents who desire a strong and modern-sounding name for their daughters.

“Overall, the name Madison carries a sense of strength and individuality. It represents a girl who is intelligent, confident, and able to navigate through life with grace and charm.”

Olly and Amelia shared the news to Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Olly Murs announces birth of baby daughter

In a sweet photo announcing Madison’s birth, the proud parents could be seen leaving the hospital, with Olly carrying their new arrival in a car seat.

This is where Olly revealed her name, penning in the caption: “Our mini Murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already.”

Olly tied the knot with Amelia last year (Credit: ITV / Lorraine)

Fans were of course quick to praise the pair, with one writing: “Congratulations guys. So happy for you both. Enjoy every moment xx.”

Another gushed: “Awww, congratulations to you all, you will be best parents.”

A third said: “Awwwww a little baby girl. Congrats to you both. Welcome Madison.”

Another wrote: “So so happy for you both. What a gorgeous name.”

The pair had previously announced their pregnancy in a snap of Amelia showing off her bump whilst Olly held up a photo from their baby scan.

Olly penned in his caption: “Baby Murs due 2024.”

