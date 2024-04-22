Olly Murs shares new photo of baby daughter as he spills her adorable nickname

New father Olly Murs has shared a new snap of his baby daughter, and shared her nickname, too.

Baby Madison was born on April 17, and yesterday the singer shared a photo of the sleeping newborn with her face out of focus but her feet in the picture on Instagram. He added the caption: “Bless Madi, I think she’s got her dad’s feet.”

It looks as though the tot has already landed herself a cute nickname, with Madi often being a popular moniker for Madisons to go by. And, it’s the latest glimpse into Olly’s new journey as a parent alongside wife Amelia.

Olly, 39, first announced the news of Madison’s birth on Instagram shortly after her arrival with an image of him and Amelia leaving the hospital hand-in-hand and carrying their daughter. He wrote: “Our mini Murs has arrived. Madison, we love you so much already.”

He’s also been discussing how difficult it was to leave Amelia and Madison at home while he had work commitments, too – a show with Take That. Not every new dad will be booked to perform with one of the UK’s most iconic bands shortly after welcoming their first child. But then, not every new dad is a chart-topping singer.

And he said to fans on his Instagram Stories: “It’s been an incredible few days. Little Madison is here. And we’re just very, very over the moon and just full of love.

“I just wanted to jump on here and say that everyone who is coming to the Leeds show tonight for the Take That show, I am here, yes. I mean it was so horrible to say goodbye this morning to Madison and Amelia.”

He continued: “But the show must go on. I’m here tonight so I just wanted to send all my love to you guys and thank you for all your support and love. I really appreciate it. I can’t believe I’m a dad.”

Olly and Amelia, a 31-year-old bodybuilder, announced their relationship on New Year’s Day in 2020. They then got engaged in June 2022. They then married in July last year, and announced that they were expecting a baby in December.

