Ant McPartlin and his wife looked happier than ever as they jetted off on a New Year holiday – and pictures suggest the Geordie star is set to become a dad for the very first time.

The TV favourite, 48, is happily married to his former personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett. The pair tied the knot in 2021 after embarking on a romance in 2018. Although Ant is a stepdad – Anne-Marie has two daughters from a previous relationship – the happy couple are yet to have their own children.

However, it‘s been claimed that Ant and Anne-Marie could now be getting ready to welcome a baby.

Reports suggest the pair could be having a baby (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ant McPartlin and wife expecting baby?

On Wednesday (December 27) Ant and Anne-Marie were snapped arriving at Heathrow Airport for a New Year Break to Dubai.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Anne-Marie looked glowing and appeared to be several months pregnant.

For the trip, she wore a loose black dress, styled with a yellow cardigan. Meanwhile, hubby Ant beamed as he wished his fellow travellers a merry Christmas.

One onlooker said: “He couldn’t stop smiling, he looked like the happiest man in the world.”

ED! has contacted Ant’s reps for comment.

Ant McPartlin speaks out on having kids

Prior to his marriage to Anne-Marie, Ant was married to Strictly make-up artist Lisa Armstrong. The pair were married for twelve years between 2006 and 2018.

During their marriage, Ant had been open about the challenges they faced when it came to conceiving. A then-38-year-old Ant spoke out in 2013 about the rumours he was waiting to have kids because best pal Dec hadn’t found love yet.

“There’s a rumour that we do everything together and I’m holding off having kids till Dec finds himself Mrs Right,” Ant said to Radio Times.

“I love that idea, but I’m afraid it’s not true. Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older.”

The happy couple tied the knot last year (Credit: Shutterstock)

How did Ant meet his Anne-Marie?

Anne-Marie met Ant when she was working for him as a personal assistant. In fact, she started out as a personal assistant to Ant when he was still with then wife Lisa Armstrong in 2017.

And after Ant and Lisa confirmed their split in January 2018, Anne-Marie continued to work for Ant. Just two months later in March, Ant and Anne-Marie began formally dating.

The following year Anne-Marie moved into Ant’s mansion in Wimbledon, London – along with her children. Finally, in December 2020, Ant popped the question to his girlfriend of then over two years. The pair then tied the knot in 2021.

