Miranda star Tom Ellis welcomes new baby girl via surrogate and shares first picture

Actor Tom Ellis, famous for his roles in Lucifer and Miranda, has become a dad for the fourth time after he and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer welcomed a beautiful baby girl.

The actor, 44, who was previously married to EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, with whom he has two kids – Florence, 15, and Marnie, 11 – shared the good news on Instagram.

Tom is also dad to Nora, 18, from a previous relationship.

Along with a picture of his newborn, Tom wrote: “Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th and within five hours of being alive, she single-handedly ended the SAG strike. We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate.”

“Congratulations,” said one fan. “She’s so cute,” said another.

However, the new dad received some flak from fans for the picture of Dolly that he shared on social media. In the image, Dolly appears to have just been born and is wearing only a knitted hat.

One fan wrote: “Congrats but why expose her like that,” while another agreed: “Congrats but please protect your daughter’s privacy.”

“I didn’t even realise the baby was naked…until I read the comments. I thought the baby was wearing a diaper. Lol,” a third commented.

“She’s so cute but PLEASE cover her up. Unfortunately, some people are sick,” a fourth fan insisted. While a fifth user added: “Hey, everyone, relax. It’s just a baby. Don’t sexualise her, TAKE IT EASY.”

Tamzin Outhwaite and Tom Ellis split up back in 2013 (Credit: Splash News)

Tamzin revealed Tom’s infidelity

The happy news for Tom and Meaghan comes after they tied the knot in California in 2019.

Previously Tom had a seven-year marriage to actress Tamzin Outhwaite. It officially came to an end back in 2014 when they divorced, after Tamzin, 53, was left devastated when Tom reportedly confessed to a one-night stand while filming Gothica in 2013.

Tamzin recently took a swipe at her ex and posted online: “Ten years since the father of my kids walked out on us for the final time. I still meet new people on jobs who reveal more infidelities and lies he committed. But thankfully my heart and soul are clear sand clean and I could not be happier right now.”

The soap star then deleted the message, before thanking fans for their warm messages. “Thank you all for your messages regarding my now-deleted tweet. I was marking the 10th anniversary with pride, a feeling of triumph and genuine gratitude. I understand it has triggered some people. For anyone struggling, the most important relationship you will ever have is with yourself,” she concluded.

