Speculation is rife that Ant McPartlin is about to welcome his first baby with wife Anne-Marie.

Ant, 48, and Anne-Marie, 46, first sparked speculation last November, when Anne-Marie decided against flying out to Australia to join Ant for I’m A Celebrity. Then came those ‘bump’ pictures and, over the weekend, Anne-Marie joined Ant at the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

She was wearing a form-filling black top, with many commenting on what appeared to be a baby bump.

Here’s what we know so far amid speculation Ant is preparing to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet…

Ant McPartlin baby news: Anne-Marie stays home during I’m A Celeb

While Declan Donnelly’s wife Ali Astall and their kids headed Down Under, Anne-Marie stayed at home.

Now, that could’ve been because her daughters, from her first marriage, were still in school. Or, as the rumour mill suggests, because she may not have wanted to travel so far from home while pregnant.

Festive break in Dubai

Fans’ first glimpse of what appears to be a baby bump came on December 27, when Ant and Anne-Marie headed off to Dubai for some winter sunshine.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, the pair were snapped arriving at Heathrow ahead of their flight. Anne-Marie looked glowing and appeared to be several months pregnant.

He couldn’t stop smiling, he looked like the happiest man in the world.

For the trip, she wore a loose black dress, styled with a yellow cardigan. Meanwhile, hubby Ant beamed as he wished his fellow travellers a merry Christmas.

One onlooker said: “He couldn’t stop smiling, he looked like the happiest man in the world.”

BGT auditions

This weekend, Anne-Marie and one of her daughters accompanied Ant to the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

The couple were snapped leaving together, with photographers snapping shots of a protective Ant helped Anne-Marie to a waiting car.

What appeared to be a baby bump could be seen as Anne-Marie wore a form-fitting black top and open varsity jacket.

Ant McPartlin weds Anne-Marie

In 2018, it was reported that he was dating Anne-Marie Corbett, who was formerly his personal assistant.

Anne-Marie said “I do” to Ant in 2021 when the pair married in front of family and friends. It was both Ant’s and Anne-Marie’s second wedding.

The pair looked blissfully happy as they posed for photos on their wedding day. Ant punched the air with delight when they came out of the church.

According to reports, Anne-Marie’s girls Poppy and Daisy took centre stage at their mum’s nuptials. The girls are said to have performed readings during the ceremony. They also acted as bridesmaids for their mum, wearing gorgeous long lilac dresses.

Proud Ant then paid tribute to the girls in his speech at the reception. He admitted, that the girls call him Dad. Ant is said to have told guests: “I’m grateful they call me Dad.”

‘She’s been my rock’

Two years before the nuptials, Ant paid tribute to Anne-Marie. It came after she supported his recovery.

He said: “She’s been my rock. She’s a beautiful soul. We’re very happy. I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life. It’s great.”

He also described Anne-Marie and the girls as his happy place during the 2020 final of I’m A Celebrity.

