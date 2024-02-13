Ant McPartlin’s stepfather breaks silence on ‘baby news’: ‘He will make a good dad’

Ant McPartlin is “very happy” as he awaits the birth of his first baby, his stepfather David Woodall has confirmed.

David, who is Ant‘s mum Christine’s second husband, said that he was “over the moon” about becoming a step-grandfather to Ant’s new arrival, who is reportedly due in June.

Ant is widely reported to be expecting his first baby with wife Anne-Marie Corbett. The new addition follows their 2021 wedding and Ant’s recovery from addiction.

Now, speaking to The Sun, Ant’s stepfather David appears to have confirmed that a little bundle of joy is on the way.

Anne-Marie has been spotted with what looks like a baby bump in recent weeks (Credit: Splash News)

Ant McPartlin ‘very happy’ amid ‘baby news’

Breaking the family’s silence, he said of Ant: “He will make a good dad. He’s good with the girls so he’ll be great.”

Ant is, of course, proud stepdad to Anne-Marie’s teenage daughters. In fact, during his wedding speech he revealed that the girls call him “Dad”.

David went on to add of Ant: “He’s very happy I think. I’m over the moon.”

Ant’s family tree

Ant was raised by single mum Christine after his biological dad Ray left when his son was aged 10. The Saturday Night Takeaway star also has two younger sisters – Sarha and Emma – and a brother named Robert.

Christine, who remarried Ant’s stepdad David, acted as her son’s unofficial sober coach during his recovery. She even moved into his London home to help him battle his demons.

Ant previously spoke about reconciling with biological dad Ray. The pair were estranged for three decades. They got back in touch while Ant was working on DNA Journey with presenting partner Declan Donnelly.

He said at the time: “My dad and I didn’t speak for a long time, but we’re talking again now, which is great.” Ant then added: “He’s good, he’s funny. I’m slowly getting to know him again.”

Ant and Anne-Marie married in 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

Baby news ‘confirmed’

Ahead of David’s comments, Ant himself is said to have confirmed the news that he’s set to become a first-time dad to his nearest and dearest.

After Anne-Marie was pictured with what appeared to be a baby bump, it was reported that their first baby is due in June.

A source alleged: “This is the news everyone wanted. Ant and Anne- Marie are beyond delighted. It’s no secret that Ant has always wanted children, but that it may never happen for him was something he had, sadly, come to terms with.

“When they found out last year, they were absolutely delighted, but obviously kept the news quiet for as long as possible. To be having a child two years short of his 50th birthday, with the love of his life, is the stuff of dreams for Ant.

“He’s already a wonderful, doting father to Anne-Marie’s kids. Together they’re going to be brilliant parents to this latest addition to the family.”

ED! has contacted Ant’s reps for comment.

Read more: Inside Ant McPartlin’s £6m home that he shares with wife Anne-Marie and his stepkids

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.