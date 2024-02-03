Inside Ant McPartlin’s £6m home with Anne-Marie – private pool, awards shrine and tribute to past with ex-wife

He’s one of TV’s busiest stars, so it’s no surprise Ant McPartlin lives in a rather lush home…

The TV star has a career that spans *decades*, and along with best mate Declan Donnelly, the pair have become one of the most successful British presenting duos ever.

But when Ant’s not flying out to Aus to film I’m A Celeb or hosting his Saturday night prime-time shows, he can be found in his luxurious London gaff – that he shares with his missus Anne-Marie Corbett.

But how many bedrooms does it have? Is there a swimming pool? And where does Ant keep all his awards? Keep scrolling to find out…

Ant forked out the cash on his gaff (Credit: ITV)

Where is the home Ant McPartlin shares with wife Anne-Marie?

Ant previously lived in West London’s Chiswick with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong. The pair reportedly resided on the same street as Ant’s best pal Dec and his family.

However, in 2018, Ant and Lisa called it quits. That same year he struck up a relationship with Anne-Marie – and things got pretty serious. A year later the pair upped sticks to Wimbledon Village where they moved into a huge home.

Ant lives in his home with wife Anne-Marie (Credit: Splash News)

Ant McPartlin house worth

It’s been reported that Ant lives at his gaff with Anne-Marie and her two daughters. As for how much Ant allegedly forked out, the crib is said to be worth £6 million.

The house comes complete with a spacious driveway adorned with trees, lush exterior pillars and seven bedrooms – so it seems there’s always space for Dec (and a new baby) if he’s missing his pal.

The Geordie lads shared a peek at their home (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin’s living room

Back in 2020, the Geordie lads had to host their smash hit show Saturday Night Takeaway from the comfort of their home. Luckily for fans, they got a peek into their cribs.

For his living room, Ant has panelled walls in a stunning teal colour – accentuated with a grey sofa and bright yellow cushions. Brightening up the area he’s got a tall lamp, as well as artwork.

The rest of the couple’s house is just as impressive: a huge media room, open-plan kitchen and living area and a walk-in-wardrobe.

Ant McPartlin’s sweet family tribute

In Ant’s impressive kitchen, it appears he has a beautiful tribute to a beloved family member, his dog! During a video from 2020, Ant can be seen signing copies of his and Ant’s book, Once Upon a Tyne, while sitting at his dining table.

Behind him a piece of sentimental and heartwarming artwork was on display: a framed picture of a Labrador. And the pup looks just like Ant’s own dog, Hurley – who he shares with ex-wife Lisa.

Ant’s awards shrine

In one Instagram snap from 2020, Ant’s lush living room could be seen in all its glory. The BGT star opted for rich teal wall panels as well as a large navy velvet sofa – amping up the style.

He also has a shelving unit built-in which seems to be a shrine to his and Dec’s three-decade long career. We’re talking NTAs and BAFTAs all neatly positioned in the shelves.

Ant’s Private pool

It has also been reported that Ant and Anne-Marie have big plans for the garden. The pair had plans approved to build a swimming pool and Victorian-style changing room.

The Sun claims that the council approved plans for the pool as it’s covered by trees and neighbours won’t be able to look.

Ant and Anne-Marie are also said to be planning to build two single-storey extensions. But that’s not all – they are also hoping to convert a garage into a bathroom.

Catch Ant on Limitless Win Saturday (February 3) at 8pm on ITV1.

