Ant McPartlin built his name and fortune as one-half of the nation’s favourite TV duo Ant and Dec – but before marrying wife Anne-Marie, he was no stranger to a spot of drama.

Shooting to fame in the 1990s, alongside best pal Declan Donnelly, Ant has become one of the most successful TV presenters of our time. From fronting I’m A Celeb to Britain’s Got Talent, the Geordie lads have definitely kept busy over the years. The pair are even back on screens on Saturday (January 27) for the new episode of their smash hit gameshow Limitless Win.

But for Ant, his time in the public eye hasn’t gone without a few scandals….

Ant McPartlin ‘could have killed himself’

TV favourite Ant was embroiled in a two-year addiction to strong painkilling drugs. His addiction was a result of suffering a torn meniscus in 2014 in his knee which left him in near-constant agony and immobile.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday back in 2017, Ant, who is now clean, revealed he was once rushed to the hospital at 5am after an “insane” pills binge.

He told the publication: “I was at the point where anything — prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs — I would take. And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me: ‘You could have killed yourself.'”

According to Ant he had been bingeing on tramadol, morphine and alcohol. He then spent two months in rehab after the incident.

Ant McPartlin charged with drink-driving

After his stint in rehab, Ant was faced with more drama when he was charged with drink-driving following a multi-car crash in London in 2018.

The incident saw Ant drive in the wrong lane, before hitting a Mini with a family inside, and then crashing into a BMW. He was two times over the limit at the time of the crash.

Ant was banned from driving for 20 months and given an £86,000 fine after pleading guilty. He said he was “ashamed and mortified” by his actions after entering a guilty plea at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in April.

He was twice the legal limit when he was arrested on March 18. The court was told Ant had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg per 100 ml.

Ant stepped back from his TV commitments, taking time out to focus on his recovery in March 2018. Dec was forced to find a new co-host for that year’s I’m A Celebrity, with Holly Willoughby stepping into work alongside her old pal.

Ant splits from Lisa Armstrong

The same year, Ant confirmed the end of his marriage to wife Lisa Armstrong. Ant and Lisa, a make-up artist on Strictly Come Dancing, tied the knot in 2006.

In a statement shared with media in 2018, Ant’s spokesperson said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families.”

The pair eventually divorced in April 2020. Lisa reportedly got a £31m settlement as part of the divorce from Ant, and the two share custody of their Labrador Hurley.

The couple never had children together.

Ant marries Anne-Marie

Ant returned to screens with Dec for the 2019 BGT auditions. With his career back on track, his personal life started looking just as good too.

In 2018, it was reported that he was dating Anne-Marie Corbett, who was formerly his personal assistant. The pair got married in 2021, with wingman Declan Donnelly acting as best man.

The pair looked blissfully happy as they posed for photos on their wedding day. Ant punched the air with delight when they came out of the church.

He has since said that Anne-Marie was his rock throughout his recovery. During the 2020 final of I’m A Celebrity, Ant described Anne-Marie as his “happy place”.

Vulnerable in autobiography

Ant and Dec got candid in their joint autobiography, Once Upon a Tyne, in 2020, they said they weren’t sure they would ever work together again.

But, as well as supportive wife Anne-Marie, Ant McPartlin also had the support of Dec.

Dec said: “There was a real chance we were never going to work together again. Not knowing if Ant and Dec would continue was very scary for us both. Since 1990 we’ve made every decision together for the sake of Ant and Dec. Every discussion we’ve ever had has been what are we going to do? What’s best for us?

“And now suddenly, we had to think about ourselves as individuals. What do I want to do? What’s best for me? That felt like an alien mindset to adopt and it was very frightening.”

Dec said it was working together on Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey that brought the pair back together.

“Looking back, when we went into DNA, our relationship wasn’t where it should have been. We were on autopilot, working too hard and taking each other for granted, but Ant’s break forced us both to evaluate everything, almost from the perspective of an outsider. It was something we really took time over. We both spoke to lots of people, friends and family, and we both individually came to the conclusion that we wanted to keep working together.

“A break helped us realise how much we love what we do, and ultimately how much we love each other.”

Ant McPartlin is doting stepdad to wife Anne-Marie’s girls

It was recently been claimed that Ant and Anne-Marie could be expecting their first child together. While neither have confirmed or denied, Ant does have stepchildren with Anne-Marie.

According to reports, Anne-Marie’s girls Poppy and Daisy took centre stage at their mum’s nuptials. The girls are said to have performed readings during the ceremony. They also acted as bridesmaids for their mum, wearing gorgeous long lilac dresses.

Proud Ant then paid tribute to the girls in his speech at the reception. He admitted, that the girls call him Dad. Ant is said to have told guests: “I’m grateful they call me Dad.”

