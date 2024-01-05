Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly are back for another series of Limitless Win on Saturday (January 6).

The Geordie duo have been busy with their various shows, with Limitless Win now in its third series.

But away from their careers, Ant and Dec are devoted family men. Ant is a stepfather to his two stepdaughters.

Reports claim he might also be expecting his first child with his wife Anne-Marie. However, the couple haven’t yet confirmed the news.

Limitless Win star Ant McPartlin on bond with stepdaughters

During an episode of Limitless Win last year, viewers got an insight into Ant’s family life with a comment he made about his stepdaughters.

Ant, 48, is married to Anne-Marie Corbett and is a stepfather to her two daughters.

During one round with two contestants, Ant made a brief reference to his home life.

Mum and son Troy and Tracey-Jane were on the show in the hope to win some cash.

The question read: “Claimed to be the nation’s favourite chip, what is the minimum recommended baking time in minutes for McCain’s Straight Cut Home Chips?”

Troy and Tracey-Jane chose their answer, before hosts Ant and Dec shared their thoughts.

Dec suggested it was 22 minutes.

However, Ant said: “Whenever I’ve made anything for the girls, it’s been a bit longer than that.”

The duo then decided on 22 minutes.

However, the correct answer was 24 minutes meaning Troy and Tracey-Jane lost two of their 10 lives.

Ant usually keeps quiet on his family life after marrying Anne-Marie in 2021. During his wedding speech, reports claim that Ant said of his stepdaughters: “I’m grateful they call me Dad.”

Anne-Marie and Ant married in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin wife

Meanwhile, speaking to the Telegraph in 2021, Ant opened up about his stepdaughters again.

He said: “I’ve got two stepdaughters, 13 and 15 and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s. Than I still am.”

He added at the time: “It’s not going to be our generation that saves the world. Look at Greta Thunberg, single-handedly almost making the world aware of climate change. It’s that kind of energy that this generation has got and they’ll save the rest of us. We’re just trying to make it easier for them.”

In December 2023, reports claimed that Ant and Anne-Marie were expecting a baby. In recent pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Anne-Marie looked glowing and appeared to be several months pregnant.

One onlooker said: “He couldn’t stop smiling, he looked like the happiest man in the world.”

ED! contacted Ant’s reps for comment.

