Lisa Armstong shares cryptic karma post amid reports ex Ant McPartlin is to become a dad

Lisa Armstrong shared some cryptic posts amid reports that her ex Ant McPartlin is set to become a dad.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist shared several cryptic Instagram stories yesterday (Wednesday, December 27).

Lisa Armstrong shared cryptic posts

In one of her posts, Lisa shared a quote which read: “Karma. This will be the year where people will be receiving back what they have been putting out.”

She also shared a screenshot of a tweet that urged people to relax in the coming year.

Her cryptic post comes amid reports her ex Ant is expecting his first child at the age of 48. Ant, who is married to his former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett was spotted at Heathrow along with his wife as they embarked on a festive trip to Dubai.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Anne-Marie looks several months pregnant – sparking speculation Ant may be set to welcome his first child.

She previously split from Ant McPartlin in 2018

Lisa and Ant were married for 11 years. In a statement shared with media in 2018, Ant’s spokesperson said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families.”

Lisa recently split from her boyfriend, James Green, earlier this year. They are reportedly set for a court date amid reports he owes her money.

“She’s extremely hurt by the situation and has said there are days when she thinks she’ll never be able to trust a man ever again. She’s embarrassed that she shared so much of their relationship publicly, and now people will think she was taken for a ride,” a source told HeatWorld last month.

“She is strong and has been putting on a brave face, but she’s obviously gutted.”

Hopefully Lisa’s message is her willing karma to brings some much-deserved good stuff to her life in 2024!

