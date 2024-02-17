Lisa Armstrong shocked by ex-husband Ant McPartlin’s ‘baby news’

The ex-wife of Ant McPartlin, Lisa Armstrong, allegedly only found out about her ex’s reported baby news in the papers, a pal has claimed.

The Geordie star’s baby news was seemingly confirmed earlier this month.

Ant and Anne-Marie are reportedly having a baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant reportedly set to become a father

Over the past few weeks, Ant’s wife, Anne-Marie Corbett, has been spotted sporting a blossoming baby bump.

Last week, Ant’s stepfather seemingly confirmed that the I’m A Celebrity star is expecting his first child at 48.

“He will make a good dad. He’s good with the girls so he’ll be great,” David Woodhall, his stepfather told The Sun.

“He’s very happy I think. I’m over the moon,” he then added.

Lisa was married to Ant for 12 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa Armstrong ‘heartbroken’ over Ant McPartlin baby news

Now, it’s been claimed that Lisa, Ant’s ex-wife, has been left heartbroken over the news her ex is having a baby.

Ant and Lisa were married between 2006 and 2018. I’m A Celeb star Ant then moved on with Anne-Marie, whilst Lisa has recently split from a long-term boyfriend.

“Ant didn’t even have the decency to let Lisa know. Like the rest of the world, she had to read about it in the news and you can only imagine what a shock that must have been for her,” a source told the MailOnline.

“For someone you’d shared so much with not to tell you something that they knew full well was going to become a huge, huge story in the press is pretty hard to get your head around,” they then continued.

“It is a horrible shame that Lisa had to find out like this. You can just imagine how hard that would hit her. It is heartbreaking.”

Ant spoke in 2013 about how he and Lisa were trying for kids. “Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older,” he said at the time.

ED! has contacted Lisa’s reps for comment.

Lisa Armstrong ignores Ant McPartlin baby news

Earlier this month, Lisa ignored Ant’s baby news, sharing a snap of the dog they once shared on her Instagram.

Lisa and Ant adopted Labrador, Hurley when they were still married.

“Thank you for being my dog. Someone to do life with. And above all thank you for being my best friend,” she captioned the post.

