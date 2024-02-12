Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie ‘perform U-turn on home renovation plans’ after it’s ‘confirmed’ they’re expecting first baby

Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie Corbett are said to have scrapped plans to remove six trees at the end of their garden to build a new studio at their £6m seven-bedroom family home.

The couple – widely thought to be expecting their first baby – had been granted permission to chop down the trees, despite them being protected by a Tree Preservation Order.

However, neighbours and conservationists hit out at Ant and Anne-Marie. In a letter, they accused them of felling the healthy trees on a “personal whim”. And, according to The Sun, the couple have now re-thought their plans.

Ant and Anne-Marie live at the London home with her two teenage daughters. And the couple look set to welcome a new addition to the family home this summer. However, their home improvement plans have been dealt a blow.

Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie scrap plans to remove trees

It’s claimed that the couple has submitted new plans to extend existing garden rooms being used as a gym, games room, study and studio.

In the new plans, all six trees will remain, however, some of the lower branches will be removed.

In a design statement, his planning agent said: “Approval has been granted by the council for the removal of all the trees at the end of the garden bar one large yew along the northern boundary. The applicant wishes to keep all the trees in place and build around the trees with a ‘floating’ lightweight structure on the higher ground at the end of the garden. The garden buildings will be ancillary to the main house and used for occasional leisure activities.

“The combined new garden buildings will be heavily screened from view and will have limited visual presence and therefore will not have an adverse impact on the host property and adjoining properties,” the agent then assured.

It’s claimed the trees will not be harmed as a result of the lower branches being removed. Nor will it affect their stability. So far, no neighbours are said to have objected to the new plans.

Ant and Anne-Marie are thought to be expecting their first baby this summer (Credit: Splash News)

Inside Ant and Anne-Marie’s home

The couple moved into their home in 2019, a year after they got together. They added a pool and two single-storey extensions.

The home – built over three storeys – has five reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen, cinema, conservatory, larder and a walk-in wardrobe as well as a study.

Officials at the local council are expected to make a decision on the garden studio next month. If planning permission is granted, building work will start in April. It’ll be completed by June.

