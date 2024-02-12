Ant and Dec spill when Saturday Night Takeaway is back as they prepare for final series

Ant and Dec have revealed when Saturday Night Takeaway will return for its final series.

The Geordie duo previously explained that they would be taking a break from their hit ITV show, which has aired since 2002. Last year, they said that after the 20th series in 2024, they’ll be taking a break.

Now, Ant and Dec have spilled details on when the 20th series will air.

Ant and Dec have teased the return of Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

When will Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway return?

At the weekend, Ant and Dec teased the show’s return at the end of their Limitless Win series.

Closing the show, Ant told viewers: “We’ll see you very soon for the return of Saturday Night Takeaway.”

Dec exclaimed: “Yes!”

An exact start date hasn’t yet been confirmed. In December 2023, ITV announced that applications to be on the new series were open.

Ant and Dec will take a break after the 20th series of SNT (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

However, the application process closes in April. Could the series begin airing around that time?

Last May, Ant and Dec announced the gutting news that they would be taking a break. The boys are always busy with their variety of shows from Britain’s Got Talent to I’m A Celebrity.

In a statement, Ant said: “We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

Dec added: “We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024.”

A little update on the next series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway… pic.twitter.com/x2fkTYaBnx — antanddec (@antanddec) May 18, 2023

Explaining their reasoning, Dec said: “We’ve decided that our 20th series next year will be our last for a little while. The show takes up such a lot of our year and we just feel we need a little breather and the show is going to take a little bit of a rest.”

