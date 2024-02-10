The ex-wife of Ant McPartlin has broken her silence after news that he is expecting his first baby with second wife Anne-Marie was ‘confirmed’.

Last night (February 9), a source claimed that Ant will become a first-time dad in June. He is said to be “beyond thrilled” at the news having made no secret of his desire to have a baby.

Just hours later, ex-wife Lisa Armstrong took to her Stories, breaking her silence with a post dedicated to Hurley, the pet dog the one-time couple share custody of.

Ant McPartlin and ex-wife Lisa ‘tried’ to have kids

Ant married first wife Lisa back in 2006. The pair were married for 12 years before splitting in 2018. During their relationship, Ant had been candid about how they faced some challenges trying to conceive.

In 2013, he spoke out about rumours that he was waiting for pal Declan Donnelly to settle down before having children of his own.

A then-38-year-old Ant said: “There’s a rumour that we do everything together and I’m holding off having kids till Dec finds himself Mrs Right.

“I love that idea, but I’m afraid it’s not true. Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older.”

Anne-Marie’s pregnancy ‘confirmed’

Ant and Anne-Marie have reportedly told friends that they are expecting their first baby early this summer.

They are said to have had their five-month scan. A source claimed: “When they found out last year, they were absolutely delighted.” The source went onto claim they kept the news secret for as long as possible.

The apparent confirmation came after Anne-Marie was pictured sporting what appeared to be a baby bump during a New Year break and at the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

Lisa breaks silence

Make-up artist Lisa hasn’t addressed the recent reports. Instead, she took to Instagram late last night with a tribute to chocolate Labrador Hurley.

She reshared a picture of a pooch holding hands with its owner. The caption read: “Thank you for being my dog. Someone to do life with. And above all thank you for being my best friend.”

Last summer, it was reported that Lisa had split from her boyfriend of three years James Green.

Ant and Anne-Marie married in August 2021.

